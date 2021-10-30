Save on spooky games to play during Halloween and more

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

It’s the spooky holiday this weekend, but you probably already knew that since Halloween decorations have likely been up in your town for the last month and a half. But what hasn’t been around as long (and will disappear faster than those decorations) are the deals below. To match the mood, we’re going to share special discounts on scary video games that you need to play if you’re trying to get in the holiday spirit this weekend. Just so you know, Steam’s Halloween sale ends Monday, November 1st, likely at 1PM ET / 10AM PT. Following that gaming-centric section, you’ll find deals on tech gadgets that we think you’ll enjoy.

Gaming deals

Okay, so Deathloop is far from being a scary game at its core (though it can become quite tense when you’re down to that last sliver of health and surrounded by enemies), but we’re highlighting it here anyway because it’s down to its lowest price yet on all platforms. If you’re on PS5, the physical version and digital version each cost $40 (normally $60). For those who’ve been reluctant to jump into the game, this price should make it a little easier to justify. It’s also available on Steam for $40.

This is Arkane Studios’ latest game, and its fast, frenetic action feels reminiscent of Dishonored. The gameplay loop is much different, though, even if some of the powers you’ll eventually acquire are similar. Check out Andrew Webster’s full review of the game.

Capcom’s remake of Resident Evil 2 is a stellar reimagining of the classic horror game, not to mention one of the company’s most polished games to date. Even if you didn’t play the original version on PS1, this game is a must-experience horror game that you can get for just $16 on PS4 and PS5. It’s the same price for Xbox consoles, as well as on Steam.

The choose-your-own-path slasher game Until Dawn is just $10, and it’s a delightfully scary and campy experience. This one’s just for PlayStation 4 and 5 owners, and it’s already included in PS Now for consoles and on Windows PC, if you’re subscribed. The plot involves a bunch of teenagers (starring Rami Malek, Hayden Panettiere) in a spooky house acting recklessly, with a killer on the loose. Your actions dictate the flow of the game, and it’s good fun that’s well worth $10.

Outer Wilds is another game that’s discounted for Halloween, and another title that, while not labeled as a horror game, has some spooky vibes to deliver the more you dig into it. There are no jump scares, though. Instead, the game has a few moments that’ll make you feel like you’re in an episode of The Twilight Zone. Normally $25, it’s $15 on PC via Steam. You can get its excellent Echoes of the Eye expansion for $12 instead of $15, while you’re at it. The game is available on PlayStation consoles and Xbox consoles, but it isn’t currently discounted.

Inside is a side-scrolling horror game from the makers of Limbo that, unfortunately, is still in my backlog, but maybe I’ll play through it this weekend. It earned a spot in this roundup because I’ve heard that its ending really delivers on existential dread, which is just the thing I usually find myself running low on these days. It’s just $5 on the PlayStation Store and on Steam.

If you’re into sci-fi horror, you need to play Soma, from the creators of Amnesia. That pedigree alone should give you an idea of what you’re in for here: excellent environmental storytelling, haunting audio design, and a pretty good story about the future of humanity and AI. It’s just $4.50 for PlayStation consoles and PC via Steam. Of all the games on this list, I think you’ll get the most scare per dollar with this one.

Hunt: Showdown is a first-person multiplayer game with a unique blend of PvE and PvP elements. It’s a gorgeous-looking title with great sound design that you’ll need to pay attention to in order to get ahead. Once you’re over the somewhat steep learning curve, you and some friends might have a really good time with this one. Crytek is constantly updating the game, especially on PC, but the console versions seem to be well-designed, too (though the game doesn’t offer cross-platform play). It’s $20 for the game on Steam, $16 for PlayStation consoles, or $16.49 for the deluxe edition on Xbox consoles.

Tech deals

Okay, sharp left turn to mention some great tech deals. Bose is offering a $100 discount on like-new, refurbished sets of its Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. Normally $379, they’re $279, with a few color options available. We don’t recommend just any refurbished products, just the ones where we’d personally feel comfortable accepting the risk of buying it. Thankfully, Bose says that these headphones may “occasionally have minor, nearly imperceptible blemishes.” They have a one-year warranty, a 90-day money-back trial period with free shipping and free returns.

My colleague Chris Welch reviewed these in 2019, and compared to the competition at the time, the Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 excelled with voice calls, in addition to a comfortable fit and great noise cancellation. Read our review if you want some more context on the product.