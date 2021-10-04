Some must-have Nintendo Switch games are $20 off at several retailers

This is a big week for the Nintendo Switch. The Switch with an OLED screen and Metroid Dread launch Friday, October 8th. Whether you’re a Switch veteran, or you’re prepping for your first console with the $350 OLED model, there are some excellent deals on must-have, cartridge-based titles you should know about. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and New Pokémon Snap are each $20 off. Amazon is the only retailer honoring this deal for all three games, but Best Buy and Walmart are hosting some deals, too. Monster Hunter Rise is $20 off, but only at GameStop.
All of these are noteworthy deals because they’re rarely discounted games. Nintendo sometimes hosts price cuts, but only for a select batch of games — many of which have been available since the Switch launched a handful of years ago.
Outside of Nintendo’s world, the Apple AirPods Pro are back down to one of their lowest prices yet. Amazon is selling these wireless earbuds for $179, down from their normal $249 price. It’s not tough to find a decent deal on this model, but it rarely goes below this price point, outside of Black Friday, at least. In case you didn’t know, these high-end AirPods have active noise cancellation, excellent sound quality, and their case can charge via Lightning or wirelessly on a Qi charger.
If over-ear headphones are more your style, the Beats Studio 3 noise-canceling headphones in a few colorways are steeply discounted at Amazon. Originally $350, some of the color options are available today for $170. This model released in 2017, and just like the first AirPods, they feature the W1 wireless chip that makes connecting to (and switching between) Apple devices a breeze.
