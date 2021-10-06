Apple’s new iPad Mini is already discounted at Adorama

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

At $499, the latest iPad Mini isn’t cheap. Luckily, Adorama is currently taking $25 off of the 64GB, Wi-Fi-equipped model in all four colorways, bringing the final sale price down to $474. The latest model is equipped with Apple’s new A15 Bionic processor and a 12MP rear camera, not to mention Apple’s Center Stage feature, which allows the front-facing camera to digitally pan and zoom in order to keep you in the frame.

In our review, we also praised the design of the sixth-gen iPad Mini, the larger screen, and the fact that the new tablet offers USB-C support, though, we disliked that it lacks a headphone jack. And while today’s discount isn’t a huge one, it is one of the first we’ve seen on the Apple slate since it launched just over a week ago.

If you’re in need of a stylus, you can pair your discounted iPad Mini with the second-generation Apple Pencil, which is once again on sale at Woot until October 9th, or while supplies last. Typically $129, you can pick the stylus up for $110, which is just $10 more than its best price to date. Amazon Prime members will get free shipping. Unlike its predecessor, the newest Apple Pencil can wirelessly charge while magnetically attached to the side of the latest iPad Pro, iPad Mini, or iPad Air. Note that it will not, however, work with the newest entry-level iPad.

You can now purchase the best drone under $1,000 for even less at Newegg. DJI’s official Newegg storefront is now offering a refurbished DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo for $769, and throwing in a $60 Newegg gift card. Normally $988 when sold new, that equates to $219 in savings. The Mavic Air 2 offers 34 minutes of flight time, as well as a built-in 48MP camera that is far better than that found on its predecessor. The midrange drone also offers features like ActiveTrack 3.0, which automatically follows a subject, as well as improved connectivity. In addition to the drone, the discounted bundle includes an AC power cable, a pair of extra control sticks, a shoulder bag, six low-noise propellers, a battery-to-power bank adapter, a gimbal protector, and more. Read our review.

Apple aficionados, you’re in luck today: we’ve got a third Apple discount for you. Right now, Adorama is selling Apple’s AirPods Max for $449 in a variety of colors. That’s a $100 discount and one of the lowest prices we’ve seen on what we believe are some of the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy right now. As noted in our review, we found that the AirPods Max boast excellent sound quality, top-of-the-line noise cancellation, and a breathable knit mesh headband canopy that makes them comfortable to wear over long periods of time.

If the $474 iPad Mini above seems too expensive, Amazon is now selling the ad-supported, 32GB version of the latest Amazon Fire HD 10 at its lowest price to date. Normally $150, you can buy it today for $100, and get a 20 percent extra discount if you trade in select devices. In our review, we liked the tablet’s sharp, colorful screen, while noting that it offers good battery life for the price. It’s a good buy if you’re on a budget and would like a tablet strictly for watching movies or consuming Amazon content, however, keep in mind that we may see even steeper discounts as Black Friday approaches.

