It’s harder to resist Apple’s AirPods when they’re just $109

Apple’s AirPods are no stranger to a decent deal, but they’re selling for close to their lowest price yet at Amazon and Walmart. You can pick up the set that includes a wired charging case for $109 (originally $159). These don’t have the same great sound quality or active noise cancellation found in the more costly AirPods Pro. Still, the standard AirPods might surprise you. I picked up a set a few months ago after being a holdout, and they sound good enough for casual listening, but the best feature to me is their fast and strong wireless connection.

The set of AirPods that includes a wireless charging case for Qi chargers, but is otherwise the same as the set above, is down to $129 at Amazon (originally $199).

Alternatively, if you want wireless earbuds from Apple’s Beats that have better sound quality, active noise cancellation, and USB-C charging (making them just as handy for Android as they are for iOS), consider the Beats Studio Buds. Normally $150, they’re $125 at Amazon in a few colors. These also include a wired charging case, but the similarities with the AirPods above stop there. The Studio Buds include three sizes of ear tips so you can find the right fit for your ears. Read our review.

If you’re looking for voice control of smart home devices and prefer the Google Assistant over Amazon Alexa or Apple’s Siri, B&H and Best Buy have the best deal right now on the second-generation Nest Mini. The tiny smart speaker is 50 percent off at both retailers, dropping to just $25.

The Nest Mini doesn’t compete with Google’s own Nest Audio for sound quality, but generation to generation, its audio quality improvements are most noticeable when you mount it to a wall. Also, the fabric covering and color options ensure they should complement your home decor with a touch of style. Read our review.

The latest and greatest streaming box from Apple brings plenty to the table with Dolby Vision and Atmos support, 4K HDR, and support for Apple services like Apple TV Plus and Fitness Plus, but you might just love it because they finally improved the remote. Gone is the frustrating trackpad-focused remote of the prior model, now replaced with sizable physical buttons. If you own a previous Apple TV box, the speed improvements here should make upgrading worth the cost.

While you can get a nice $169 price directly from Apple on a refurbished model, the best deal on a new in-box version of the Apple TV 4K is at Adorama for $159. This discount of $20 was popular enough to quickly get backordered, but Adorama is still taking orders for the sale price and will not charge your card until the item ships. Read our review.

