This 55-inch QLED TV is available for a stellar price at Best Buy

Perhaps not as impressive as some of the cutting-edge OLED TVs, it's tough to argue with a deal this good. The 55-inch Insignia F50 4K TV is currently available at Best Buy for $450, nearly its lowest price ever. This sizeable QLED panel features a 60Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Fire TV OS allowing for built-in Alexa voice controls. This gives the TV native access to most major streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu, and Disney Plus. The picture can be enhanced with Dolby Vision and HDR for increased depth of color, and a narrow bezel provides the TV with a sleek aesthetic.

Insignia F50 55-inch 4K TV $450

$650

31% off This 55-inch QLED TV from Insignia features 4K resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. This model uses the Fire TV OS, which gives it access to an impressive library of apps as well as native built-in Alexa voice controls. $450 at Best Buy

$450 at Amazon

The ever-increasing size of game updates has become something of a meme by now. If you’re tired of constantly freeing up space on your PC or console, we recommend investing in the slim Samsung 970 Evo Plus SSD. This 2TB is currently enjoying a deep discount on Newegg and is available for $250. The M.2 form-factor of this SSD makes it a cinch to install in whatever platform needs a little extra storage space. Besides providing more room for saves and local installations, the faster transfer speeds offered by M.2 SSDs can help improve the load times of anything installed on them. Just don’t expect them to improve your framerates, or your kill-death-ratio for that matter.

Samsung 970 Evo Plus SSD (2TB) $250

$330

25% off This M.2 SSD from Samsung boasts a whopping 2TB of storage space and blazing fast transfer speeds. This slim drive features read/write speeds of up to 3,500 MB/s and is remarkably easy to install in your PlayStation 5 or any motherboard with a free M.2 port. $250 at Newegg

If you’re looking for ways to beef up the sound of your home theatre, this six-piece surround sound system from Klipsch is available for $289, its lowest price ever at Newegg. This massive system comes with a pair of front and rear speakers, as well as a center channel and wireless subwoofer. Each speaker is capable of standing on its own, but they also feature built-in mounts if you’d rather anchor them to the wall. The one potential drawback to this otherwise outstanding deal is that you’ll need a standalone 5.1 receiver to take advantage of everything this system has to offer. However, surround receivers typically fall in the $300-$400 range, making them relatively affordable, and will still result in a net discount on this usually pricey set of speakers.

You know what they say, “pics or it didn’t happen”, now with the Elgato Game Capture HD60 S+, nobody will ever have reason to doubt your speed run of ever Metroid: Dread ever again. This slim capture card is available at Best Buy for $164, its lowest price ever. While the utility of this device is somewhat lost on your typical gamer, this gadget is a must for any streamer or content creator that wants high-fidelity video from a console or external PC. Capable of capturing output from any 4K HDMI source at 60Hz the capture card plugs into your console and operates as a throughput to a nearby PC with streaming software.

A device like this is going to be more useful for someone that does their gaming on consoles, as anyone with a PC can typically stream their gameplay directly to their preferred platform. However, for consoles with no built-in streaming capabilities, like the Nintendo Switch, this is the best way to piece together highlights of your gameplay.

Elgato Game Capture HD60 S+ $164

$200

19% off This handy device from Elgato is a must-have for any streamer. The Elgato Game Capture HD60 S+ allows you to record the audio and video output of any device with an HDMI port at 4K resolution. And as the name implies, is capable of recording at 60 FPS. $164 at Best Buy

An excellent, flat-panel gaming monitor, the Acer Nitro VG270U is available for just $340 at Newegg, which is a reasonable discount. This 27-inch monitor offers some specs that are perfect for gaming, including a 144Hz refresh rate and AMD Freesync compatibility for super-smooth performance. The 1440p resolution offers a sharp picture and the panel has inputs for HDMI 1.4, 2.0, and DisplayPort for a variety of connectivity options. The stand has limited adjustment options, with only a small tilt range available, can be attached to a wall or monitor arm with the integrated 100x100mm VESA mount. While the monitor does come with built-in 2W speakers, they can be a bit underpowered, for the best gaming experience we’d recommend investing in some headphones or a standalone speaker system.

Acer Nitro VG270U $340

$370

9% off The Acer Nitro VG270U is a 27-inch flat-panel monitor with 1440p resolution. This Freesync compatible model also features a pair of built-in 2W speakers and a 144Hz refresh rate. $340 at Newegg

We’ve got one last deal to fill you in on today. The Verge is celebrating its 10th birthday on the 22nd and 23rd of October with a massive party in New York City dubbed On The Verge, and you’re invited. The party is going to be an eclectic exhibition of immersive art, musical performance, and appearances by The Verge talent. Normally $250, we’re currently offering tickets for $99, just enter the promo code $99NOW at checkout. These tickets include admission for both days and include four complimentary drink tickets. If you find yourself in NYC that weekend, we’d love to see you there.