Google’s Nest Audio speaker is almost half off this week

November 1st has brought on a huge wave of great tech deals, perhaps as a sign of even greater things to come later in the month with Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Google has marked down many of its latest Nest smart home and audio devices to their all-time low prices, and generally, good deals can be had on a multitude of devices from other companies, including Eero, Sony, and more.

The most eye-popping deal of the day is on Google’s Nest Audio smart speaker. This cloth-covered device is Google’s latest model, and normally it costs $99.99. We’ve seen it drop by around $20 before, but this week’s $40 price drop is unprecedented. At $60, it outperforms other smart speakers in that price range, which normally includes devices like Amazon’s Echo Dot (fourth gen) and Google’s own Nest Mini when they aren’t on sale.

My colleague Dan Seifert praised the Nest Audio for being a marked improvement over the original Google Home in every way. It touts improved audio quality, it’s faster at registering Google Assistant queries, and you can easily pair two of them together for stereo sound. Read our review.

Apple’s AirPods Pro that include a new MagSafe charging case were $30 off the original $249 price all of last week, and now the price has gotten better. Best Buy and Amazon are offering them for $60 off the original price, currently sitting at $190. Target is now offering them for just $200. Mind you, that’s still a little pricey compared to the previous iteration’s usual price of around $180, which didn’t include the MagSafe compatibility. But, if you were holding steady until a discount brought them below the $200 mark, today might be the day you’ve been waiting for.

Continuing with Google’s streak of excellent deals, the second-generation Nest Hub that can offer sleep tracking by way of its Soli radar sensor is just $50, down from $100. This is the biggest price drop yet on the newer model, and like the Nest Audio, you can find this deal at a few retailers, including Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and more.

The second-gen Nest Hub is just as good at serving as a digital photo frame as the first-gen model, thanks to its ambient display that’s always bright enough, yet never too bright. Its sleep tracking feature is interesting, and it works just about as well as a Fitbit Inspire HR, according to Dan Seifert’s findings in his review.

You just place it on your nightstand about an arm’s length or less away from your bed, and point the screen towards where you sleep. Its radar sensors are sensitive enough to track your breathing and movement, so the Nest Hub can tell when you’re moving, when you’ve fallen asleep, and when you’ve woken up. Its microphone records how often you cough and snore during the night, which might put an end to many spousal arguments.

Stay tuned for later in the day when we’ll post several more deals that Google is hosting this week.

If you’re into video chatting, Facebook’s 10-inch Portal smart display that can follow your movements with its Smart Camera feature is just $79, matching the price of the smaller eight-inch Portal Mini. The Portal looks like a photo frame when it’s not in use, and you can also use it with apps like Zoom, Plex, Spotify, and more. In terms of smart assistants, it has Alexa integration. This Portal display has a switch on its top that lets you toggle its camera and microphone to off. It’s available at this price in white or black.

