This affordable robot vacuum is even cheaper right now at Woot

The latest (and even the not-so-new) robot vacuums from iRobot tend to cost, at least, a few hundred dollars. The sky is the limit, so to speak, when it comes to how much these can cost. But there’s a fantastic sale happening at Woot on this affordable model from a company called Yeedi. Its K650 Wi-Fi connected model with an 800-milliliter bin costs just $130 right now. It’s currently sitting at $180 from Amazon, to give you a sense of how much it usually costs.

This model claims to be great for pet owners, and through its companion app, you can schedule cleaning times, adjust the suction strength, and customize Yeedi’s optional magnetic boundaries, among other things. The Yeedi K650 is compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa smart assistant.

Yeedi K650 Wi-Fi robot vacuum $130

$180

28% off Yeedi’s K650 robot vacuum has all of the smarts and power required to suck up dust, dirt, and pet hair from your floor into its 800-milliliter bin. It’s compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, if you just want to queue it up with your voice. $130 at Woot

If you need more convincing before you buy, The Verge’s resident smart home expert, Jennifer Pattison Tuohy, said this of the K650:

“For a really basic just-go-do-it, budget bot, the Yeedi is a real bargain and has a huge bin, so you don’t have to empty it as often — you can also get a self-empty station to go with it for another $200. It doesn’t have lidar or virtual boundaries (although there is a more expensive one that does), so you need to use magnetic strips if you want to stop it from going somewhere, but it’s under $200 and it really sucks.”

And now for something completely different, the previous generation of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro that doesn’t have the M1 processor is $200 off at B&H Photo and Best Buy. Normally $1,300, this sale brings the storage-packed 512GB version down to $1,100. When it originally released, we thought its performance and display were top-notch (it’s still a fantastic device). Its display has True Tone tech that adjusts its color temperature based on your ambient lighting, and it features ProMotion for up to a 120Hz refresh rate, making your content run smoother than ever. Read our review.

Another stunning deal is on the OnePlus 8T, which Amazon has reduced to just $450, the lowest price ever for this model. The sticker price for this phone typically sits at around $600, but as long as you check the coupon box on the product page before you check out, you can save a grand total of $150. The 8T released about a year ago, and it’s an incremental upgrade over the OnePlus 8. But getting 256GB of storage and a 120Hz display at this price point is an excellent value, especially when you throw its Snapdragon 865 processor into the mix. Read our review.

With the impending release of Battlefield 2042 on November 19th, it's the perfect time to gear up with this 500GB SSD from Western Digital. This PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD has been discounted to $90 at Amazon and comes with a complimentary code for the upcoming entry in the Battlefield franchise (a $60 value). This essentially makes the SSD just $30 and is a solid value for 500GB of fast storage. If you want to double the storage, the 1TB version of the drive is available for $140. While this SSD is a perfectly suitable option for anyone looking to expand the storage of their desktop or gaming laptop, you’ll need to invest in your own heatsink to attach to it before you install it in your PlayStation 5.

WD Black SN750 SE (500GB) $90

$115

22% off This NVMe SSD from Western Digital features a 500GB capacity and read speeds up to 3,600MB/s. While these compact drives are typically associated with PCs, they’ve also recently become compatible with the PS5 thanks to a firmware update. The discounted price of $90 is even better given the SSD comes with a download code for Battlefield 2042 on PC. $90 at Amazon

Sennheiser’s Momentum 3 wireless headphones are some of the best noise-canceling headphones on the market today. These headphones normally cost $400, but the black-colored set is down to $248, while the white model is just $241 on Amazon. Regardless of which color you like, this is a solid deal and pretty close to the lowest price we’ve seen for these headphones at any retailer.

Our reviewer was pleased with the addition of USB-C charging, as well as the incredibly comfortable design. While we admit that the original price was a bit high for what they offer, the Sennheiser Momentum headphones are a much better value at this price.

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless $241

$400

40% off Sennheiser’s premium noise-canceling headphones offer lush comfort, rich sound with plenty of bass, and a timeless design. $241 at Amazon

The delicious-looking Google Nest Mini is currently half price at B&H Photo, Best Buy, and Adorama, bringing the cost down to $25. This isn’t the lowest-ever price we’ve seen on this home assistant speaker, but nevertheless our review called it “a great sounding upgrade over the Home Mini.”

A couple of other deals to check out...

Save $100 on the Eufy RoboVac 12 at Amazon, bringing the price down to $140. Not quite the lowest price we’ve seen for this device, but it’s still a solid deal.

Amazon is currently offering four months of Kindle Unlimited for just $5. Normally $40 for a four-month subscription, this service grants you access to over 1 million books, thousands of audiobooks, and monthly issues of your favorite magazines. All of these features are accessible on any Kindle device or via the Kindle app.