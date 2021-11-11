Apple’s second-gen AirPods are back down to their lowest price ever

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Grab the second-gen Apple AirPods at Walmart for just $89, matching the lowest price we’ve seen for these earbuds. This model normally costs around $120 and doesn’t include the wireless charging case. This model of the ubiquitous white earbuds wasn’t a big step forward compared to the first iteration, but our reviewer was still happy with their wireless performance and overall reliability.

AirPods (second-gen) with wired charging case $89

$160

45% off The AirPods are Apple’s second generation of true wireless earbuds and the cheapest model in the current AirPods lineup. $89 at Walmart

A pair of Samsung’s best QLED TVs have been marked down at Amazon and Best Buy as part of their early Black Friday deals. QLED TVs aren’t quite as feature-packed as competing OLED models, but they come closer to reaching parity with their brightness and contrast ratios than cheaper LED TVs. The 65-inch QN90A from Samsung is currently marked down to $1,700 at Amazon and Best Buy, roughly $400 cheaper than the MSRP, and the lowest price we’ve seen for this model.

The high-end 65-inch QN800A has also hit its all-time low at Best Buy and Amazon and is marked down to $2,500 at both retailers. This model has many of the same benefits as the QN90A above, such as smart assistant capability and access to the Tizen streaming platform, however, the GN800A is capable of a maximum 8K resolution in addition to 4K playback at 120Hz.

Samsung Neo QLED QN90A (65-inch) $1,698

$1,800

6% off Samsung’s Neo QLEDs are the company’s flagships for 2021, which come outfitted with Mini LED backlighting for improved contrast and brightness that better competes with OLED. They also tout HDMI 2.1 and a new Game Bar with shortcuts for features like VRR and aspect ratio. $1,698 at Amazon

$1,700 at Best Buy

Samsung 65-inch QN800A $2,498

$3,000

17% off The QN800A is the 8K version of the Samsung QLED line of TVs. While it does have a maximum 8K resolution, it's also capable of 120Hz playback at 4K. Just like other Samsung TVs, the 800A comes equipped with the Tizen smart platform and is compatible with a variety of voice assitants. $2,498 at Amazon

$2,500 at Best Buy

This 48-inch soundbar from the audio experts at Klipsch is currently enjoying a deep discount at Woot. This same system is discounted elsewhere for as low as $600, but Woot currently has the best price at $480. This is easily the best price we’ve seen on this system so far, and it matches the price we’ve seen for similar 5.1 sound systems from JBL and Sony. This system comes packaged with wireless rear-channel speakers and a wireless subwoofer to keep cable clutter to a minimum, and while this soundbar only has a single HDMI port, this shouldn’t be an issue as long as your TV has an audio return channel (HDMI ARC).

Klipsch Bar 48 5.1 Surround Sound System $480

$748

36% off This 48-inch soundbar from Klipsch features an additional pair of wireless back channel speakers and a wireless subwoofer for optimal speaker placement. $480 at Woot

A mainstay of the noise-canceling headphone category, the Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II are currently discounted by $100 at Target. Normally $300, they’re $200 for now. Available in black and silver, these robust noise-canceling headphones offer up to 20 hours of playtime between charges, and you have the choice between using Alexa or Google Assistant capabilities to direct playback or search for music.

A great companion to any streamer or podcaster, the Blue Yeti USB microphone is on sale at Amazon for $100, matching one of its best prices to date. The Yeti can conform to a number of recording environments with its optional software download, which also allows you to change pickup patterns, modulate, and fine-tune your audio in other ways you might find to be useful. The mic comes packaged with its own stand but is also compatible with a wide variety of mic arms if that’s more your style. The current discount applies to the black, blue, gray, and silver models, meaning you’ve got a variety of styles to choose between.

Blue Yeti microphone $100

$130

24% off The Blue Yeti is a tried-and-true USB mic. The well-built device is incredibly easy to use and features onboard controls for simple operation, ensuring you can capture studio-quality sound in your bedroom or home office with ease. $100 at Amazon

Available by itself or as part of a bundle, the Abode Cam 2 is an excellent entry point for anyone who wants to step up their home security, and at $25, you’ll have a hard time finding a better value. This versatile little indoor / outdoor camera can be mounted nearly anywhere and provides you with motion detection, two-way communication, and low-light recording. While it isn’t compatible with Apple HomeKit, it does play well with both Alexa and Google Assistant. However, this camera doesn’t have local storage, so access to some of its best features requires a subscription to one of the Abode plans, either $6 / month for motion-activated recording or $15 / month to have the camera record 24/7.

Abode Cam 2 $25

$38

35% off The Abode Cam 2 is a fantastic budget solution for indoor or outdoor surveillance. Compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant, this weatherproof camera has two-way voice capability, motion detection, and low-light video recording. $25 at Abode

The tail end of our deals roundup today is a big one. In anticipation of Black Friday, SteelSeries has discounted the entirety of its peripheral catalog by as much as 50 percent, with many of these accessories available for their lowest price ever. The only caveat is that you need to have a SteelSeries account to take part. The Arctis Pro headset and GameDAC is down to $160 — a wired headset available in black or white and compatible with PlayStation or Windows platforms.

SteelSeries Arctis Pro wired headset + GameDAC $160

$250

36% off The Arctis Pro wired gaming headset supports high-res audio through its included GameDAC. This headset supports PC as well as PlayStation consoles. $160 at SteelSeries

The Apex Pro keyboard, available for $160, does something unique among mechanical keyboards by allowing you to fine-tune the actuation distance for each individual key. Another neat addition is a small OLED screen that can provide you with contextual info like profile selection or volume adjustment, or you can use it to play GIFs, if that's your thing.

Adopting the incredibly popular honeycomb shell design to shed a few ounces, the Aerox 3 Wireless has been discounted to $70, taking $30 off the regular retail price. Weighing in at a paltry 68 grams, the Aerox 3 Wireless features Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity and has a maximum DPI of 18K. The mouse is rechargeable via USB-C and SteelSeries claims it lasts up to 200 hours between charges.

SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless $70

$100

30% off The SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless is an IP54 water-resistant wireless gaming mouse. It weighs just 68 grams and features USB-C charging. The design borrows cues from the Rival 3. $70 at SteelSeries

The Beats Studio Buds are available refurbished in every color through Best Buy, costing $95. These originally sold for $150, and Best Buy claims that they include all original accessories (three sizes of ear tips, a USB-C cable, and a sticker).