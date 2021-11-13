The early Black Friday tech deals are coming on strong

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

You made it to the weekend. Good job. In exchange for making it to arguably the best time of the week, we owe you some deals. That's just how it works. Below, you'll find a potent mixture of this week's best tech deals.

Before we get started, however, a little bit of housekeeping. We published a massive holiday gift guide this week.

The capable Nest Audio smart speaker is back down to $60

Google’s Nest Audio is the successor to the original Google Home from 2016. A lot has changed since then, and the Nest Audio features a better design and audio performance than its predecessor, along with the opportunity for stereo pairing. The reason I’m writing about it here, of course, is because it’s currently cheaper than usual. Normally $100, you can pick one up from a variety of retailers, like Best Buy and Target, for just $60 right now. Read our full review.

Additionally, we’ve pulled together some other Google Nest deals that you might be interested in here. Also, if you’ve had your eye on the latest Google Nest Learning Thermostat, Verge readers can get it for $70 off at Wellbots through December 1st. Just use promo code THEVERGENEST to get it for $179 at checkout.

The second-gen AirPods are an insta-buy at $89 from Walmart

Whether you need an easy gift for someone close to you or you’d like to treat yourself, Walmart’s deal on Apple’s second-gen AirPods with the wired charging case cannot be beat. Most retailers sell them for around $110 to $120, but you can snag them online right now for just $89. This is a killer deal for iPhone or iPad users. The more Apple devices you use, the more you’ll get out of these AirPods, since they can seamlessly pair with any modern Apple device you’re signed into with your Apple ID. If that was’t enough, they also offer great battery life and solid sound. Read our full review.

AirPods (second-gen) with wired charging case $89

$160

45% off The AirPods are Apple’s second generation of true wireless earbuds and the cheapest model in the current AirPods lineup. $89 at Walmart

Bose is hosting a refurbished sale on its best headphones

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are currently available through Bose’s refurbished outlet for just $250. These normally sell for between $350 and $400 depending on the color you want. I know, reading “refurbished” can feel icky sometimes, but Bose says that these “occasionally have minor, nearly imperceptible blemishes” and goes as far as guaranteeing them with a one-year warranty and a 90-day trial. It’s a good deal in our book, especially for a pair of over-ear headphones that offer multipoint pairing and superb noise cancellation. Read our full review.

Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 (certified refurbished) $250

$380

35% off The Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 are the company’s top-of-the-line noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones. In addition to excellent noise cancellation, they have up to 20 hours of battery life between charges and can connect to two devices at the same time. $250 at Bose

Fully’s excellent Jarvis standing desk and other products are 15 percent off

If your home office is in need of an ergonomic overhaul, check out the sitewide, 15 percent discount Fully is offering on its products right now. Fully makes the Jarvis standing desk, which a handful of Verge staffers own (and adore). Even if you don’t want to plop down the cash on a desk, you can still kit out your current space with clever accessories at a discount.

Fully Jarvis bamboo standing desk $484

$569

15% off This bamboo standing desk includes a sturdy frame and a programmable keypad to control its height. It can lift up to 350 pounds and raise to a top height of 50 inches. It comes with a five-year warranty for the desktop surface and a 15-year warranty for desk frame components. $484 at Fully

Amazon and Target are offering “buy two, get one free” on games, books, and more

For the last deal, you should check out the ongoing promotion currently happening at Amazon and Target, which will net you a free item of your choosing when you buy two others. Each retailer has its own respective list of qualifying goodies, but each of them have some of the newest releases in the world of gaming, movies, books, and more.

At Amazon, you can get games like the new Call of Duty: Vanguard and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and catch up on the Dune hype with Frank Herbert’s original novel. Target seems to offer a wider swath of gaming releases, both new and a little older. Call of Duty: Vanguard is on its list, too, along with several first-party Sony titles for the PlayStation 4 (Spider-Man, The Last of Us Part Two) and PlayStation 5 (Demon’s Souls). People who enjoy board games may find something appealing here, too.

