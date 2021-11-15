Jabra’s Elite 75t wireless earbuds are back down to their lowest price yet

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

If you’re after a great bargain on truly wireless earbuds that we really like, check out Best Buy’s deal on the Jabra Elite 75t. These usually cost $150, but the black-colored model is back down to just $80 — matching the lowest price yet. Best Buy says that this is its best deal of the season, and it’ll price match retailers if you find a better price. Consider this a great early Black Friday deal that you can take advantage of to get ahead with your holiday shopping.

The Verge’s Chris Welch enjoyed the several improvements that the Elite 75t made to the already-winning Elite 65t formula. They’re smaller, with a more comfortable design. And the sound quality should please those who are looking for thumping bass. The Elite 75t can connect to two Bluetooth devices simultaneously, which is often something you can’t count on finding in a new set of wireless earbuds. Read our review.

Jabra Elite 75t $80

$150

47% off Jabra’s Elite 75t earbuds offer bass-heavy sound, reliable performance, and can connect to two devices — like a phone and laptop — at the same time. $80 at Best Buy

The Razer Barracuda X wireless gaming headset in the black colorway is $20 off its already-reasonable $100 price at both Best Buy and Amazon. This is the first price drop that I’ve seen, and this model is easy to recommend for PC and console players. It’s a lightweight model that supports a wireless 2.4GHz connection to its USB-C audio transmitter, which can plug directly into the PS5, a Nintendo Switch, or a recent MacBook, to name a few devices. It comes with a USB-A adapter and extender for other gadgets that don’t have one of those plugs. It has USB-C charging, and its array of buttons are simple to learn. Read more coverage here.

Razer Barracuda X $72

$100

29% off Razer’s Barracuda X is a wireless, multiplatform gaming headset that usually costs $100. It offers a simple-to-learn array of buttons, and its included audio transmitter can plug directly into USB-C ports. This headset includes an adapter for devices that don’t have USB-C connectivity. $72 at Best Buy

$80 at Amazon

Ubisoft’s Far Cry 6 is just $40 at Amazon, following a $20 price cut on the physical versions for both Xbox and PlayStation consoles. The Xbox copy will work for Xbox One consoles, as well as the newer Xbox Series X. The PS4 version includes a free upgrade to the PS5 version. Though, the PS5 version is the same cost, so get that one if you have Sony’s latest console.

Related Far Cry 6 is a failed chance to put Spanish front and center

Far Cry 6 $40

$60

34% off Far Cry 6 puts you in the Cuba-inspired locale of Yara. It’s the latest in Ubisoft’s open-world first-person-shooter franchise. $40 at Amazon

Razer’s Kishi controller grip is seeing steep discounts at Amazon. The Android version is always the least pricey version, and it has the lowest price today. Originally $90, you can snag it for $55, and it’ll fit most phones except for the most massive ones on the market. This controller is great if you want to play mobile games with a controller or have a more elegant way to play cloud games via xCloud or Stadia from your phone.

The version of the Kishi made for iPhones costs $80, down from its original $100 price. It’s the same as the Android version, except for its Lightning port passthrough (as opposed to USB-C) and menu buttons.

Other deals you might like

Bose’s QuietComfort 35 Series 2 wired gaming headset that doubles as a wireless set of QC35 IIs costs $279 at Amazon (originally $329). It includes a boom mic and a desktop module that lets you mute and control the volume.

If you considered getting an Oculus Quest 2 soon, perhaps hold off a couple more days. Starting November 21st, Best Buy will include a $50 gift card with purchase.