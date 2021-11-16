Bose’s new QuietComfort 45 are seeing their first price drop

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Some of the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy right now are Bose’s QuietComfort 45, and they’re selling at the lowest price we’ve seen yet. Just two months following their release, you can buy them for $279 from Amazon, Best Buy, and Adorama as a part of their early Black Friday sales. It’s a solid $50 price drop.

If comfort is key, these are some of the most cozy headphones to wear. Like previous QuietComfort models, these can fold up and be stowed in the included zip-up case. They offer up to 24 hours of battery life per charge — you can even enjoy three hours of usage with just 15 minutes of charging.

With the rare combo of being dynamic wall art and a 4K QLED TV in one, Samsung’s unique Frame TV is back down to its lowest price once again. Oddly, Amazon increased the price for this model last week, but now readers can pick up the 65-inch model for $1,498 instead of $2,000, or the 55-inch for $998 instead of $1,500. When not in use, the TV displays customizable photos or art. But when you need to use it as a TV, it has handy features like Amazon’s Alexa built in and a 120Hz refresh rate.

You can also still buy these TVs for roughly the same prices at Best Buy. Unlike Amazon, Best Buy is including a 30-day subscription to FuboTV Pro, if that dictates where you make your purchase. It's worth noting that while Amazon no longer offers a free six-month HBO Max subscription as it did earlier this month, there’s a possibility we could see a similar perk come back as Black Friday nears.

Samsung’s The Frame (55-inch, 2021) $1,000

$1,500

34% off Samsung’s The Frame is a smart, 4K TV designed to directly blend in with your home’s decor. The QLED panel can seamlessly switch from displaying whatever content it is you’re watching to idle scenes of decorative art. The Frame also boasts HDR, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a motion sensor to ensure someone is there to see its ambient Art Mode. $1,000 at Best Buy

$998 at Amazon

$1,000 at Target

Samsung The Frame LCD TV (65-Inch, 2021) $1,498

$2,000

26% off Samsung’s The Frame is a smart, 4K TV designed to directly blend in with your home’s decor. The QLED panel can seamlessly switch from displaying whatever content it is you’re watching to idle scenes of decorative art. The Frame also boasts HDR, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a motion sensor to ensure someone is there to see its ambient Art Mode. $1,498 at Amazon

$1,500 at Best Buy

Apple’s most affordable desktop computer, the 2020 Mac Mini, is currently the cheapest it’s ever been. Right now, Amazon is selling the 256GB version for $600 instead of its typical $700 at checkout. Costco is also offering it for the same price until November 29th, though you need to be a member to get it there for that price. Note that Amazon is selling the 512GB version for $750 at checkout instead of $899. You can place an order at that price, but it’s on backorder currently.

In our review, we found that Apple’s M1-equipped Mac Mini outperforms most other Intel-based Macs, thanks to the M1 chip and its efficiently cooled chassis. It also comes with Wi-Fi 6 support.

Apple Mac Mini $600

$700

15% off Apple’s most affordable Mac desktop computer is now powered by the custom M1 chip. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage in its base model but can be configured with up to 16GB RAM and 2TB of storage. $600 at Amazon (256GB)

Prefer a Chromebook over a desktop computer? We’ve got you. The Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is often on sale, but today’s discounts on both the 2020 and 2021 models are some of the best we’ve seen yet.

Right now, Best Buy is selling the 2021 model for $529 instead of $699. It comes with 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD, and an Evo-certified 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor. Meanwhile, you can save more money without compromising on battery life or build quality by getting the 2020 version of that very same Chromebook. Typically $529, Best Buy is selling that one for $389. Though, it comes with just 4GB RAM, a slower 64GB eMMC SSD, and Intel’s 10th Gen Core i3 processor model.

My colleague Monica Chin highly recommends both Acer Chromebook Spin 713 model, praising how the 2020 version outperformed many others at the time of its release in terms of features, build quality, and performance. The 2021 model, they wrote, improves on its predecessor with Thunderbolt 4 support and Intel’s 11th Gen processors.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (2020) $389

$529

27% off The Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is still one of our top choices for the best clamshell Chromebook to buy in 2021. $389 at Best Buy

According to Verge reviewer Chris Welch, Amazon’s new Fire TV Stick 4K Max — while a mouthful of a name — is Amazon’s “best straightforward 4K streamer.” And good news, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale for the first time. Instead of paying its usual $55 cost, you can buy the stick for $35.

Amazon’s latest flagship streaming stick supports Wi-Fi 6 and offers noticeably improved performance compared to the Fire TV Stick 4K. Apps launch faster and navigation feels more fluid, while there’s also support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10 Plus, and Dolby Atmos. Meanwhile, the updated remote in the box comes with handy shortcuts to live TV programming and apps.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2021) $35

$55

37% off Boasting an improved performance compared to the Fire TV Stick 4K, Amazon’s newest streaming stick also supports Wi-Fi 6, Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10 Plus, and Dolby Atmos. Its newer remote, which comes with the stick, additionally offers handy shortcuts to live TV programming and apps. $35 at Amazon

If you prefer wireless earbuds to over-ear headphones, but you still crave active noise cancellation, eBay’s deal on a refurbished pair of Jabra Elite 85t buds is tough to pass up. You can get them for $95 through Jabra’s digital storefront. Up until now, eBay was selling the pair for a discounted $100, meaning you can now save about $135 off the new cost. Jabra says that although these may have minor blemishes, they’ve been inspected and cleaned and include all original accessories. The pair also comes with a two-year warranty. Read our review.

Jabra Elite 85t (refurbished) $95

$230

59% off The follow-up to the Elite 75t include solid noise cancellation, excellent on-earbud controls, and the ability to connect to multiple Bluetooth devices at once. $95 at eBay

But wait! There’s more! Here are some other good deals we found:

Apple’s AirTag Loop, which securely attaches the AirTag Bluetooth tracker to backpacks and other items, is selling for an Amazon all-time low. Typically $29, Amazon is selling the deep navy version for $21.96 instead.

Target is currently offering a “Buy 2, Get 1 Free Mix & Match” promotion on select video games, as well as movies, books, board games, puzzles, and activity kits.

Target is also throwing in a $10 Target gift card when you buy a $75 Game & Grub choice Gift Card. This gift card can be used toward a purchase from Xbox, GrubHub, or from various food chains like Domino’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, or Dave & Buster’s.