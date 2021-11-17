Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Update November 17th, 1:00PM ET: Verizon’s waves of PlayStation 5 consoles on its site have ended for today, as it now only shows out of stock. We’ll be sure to keep you up to date when we hear about the next restocks from Verizon and all the usual retailers.

If you’re shopping for Sony’s next-gen console, it may feel like a PlayStation 5 is one of the scarcest materials on the planet. The PS5 launched more than a year ago, yet it remains difficult to get a hold of one. Things have gotten a bit easier recently, with more frequent restocks from retailers and directly through Sony, but the struggle is real.

But right now, Verizon customers can pick up the standard, disc-based PS5 for $500 directly from the carrier. The console listing is already up and the carrier is seemingly releasing stock in waves, so you have to get in there as soon as possible and see if luck is on your side today. Remember to log in to your Verizon cellular account while you wait and be sure your billing and shipping info is current, which will reduce the time it takes to check out and minimize the room for error.

If you don't manage to nab a console today, fear not, we will continue serving you with details when more restocks happen.

PlayStation 5 $500 Sony’s flagship next-gen console, which includes a disc drive, allows you to play both digital and physical games for the PS4 and PS5. $500 at Verizon

Accessories to go along with your console

PlayStation Plus (annual subscription) $40

$60

34% off A membership to PlayStation Plus allows PlayStation 4 and PS5 owners to play games online, download free titles every month, and take advantage of discounts on the PS Store. $40 at Eneba

$60 at Walmart