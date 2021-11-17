Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Each and every day we get closer to Black Friday, the deals keep heating up. There are already a lot of great early Black Friday sales to pore over, and we’ve even gathered retailer-specific deals from the likes of Amazon, Walmart, and Target. The Verge has its own deals going on, in a way, with exclusives offered below, along with our very own giveaway. It’s certainly the season of tech deals, and kicking off today’s sales are discounts on the hottest laptops that just hit the market.

When Apple announced its new MacBook Pro laptops, its own site broke under the weight of people placing orders. But not only can you get one now, you can save a little off the total. The 14-inch MacBook Pro is up to $100 off at B&H Photo. You can get a 14-inch MacBook Pro with an eight-core M1 Pro processor with 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM for $1,949 (usually $1,999). B&H knocked $100 off of this model as of this morning, so that promo could return soon.

If you crave a bit more power under the hood, B&H also has $100 off the 10-core M1 Pro-equipped 14-inch MacBook Pro, costing $2,400. That bumped-up version comes with a 16-core GPU and 1TB of storage. These offers end on November 19th, and B&H notes that supply is limited at this price.

These laptops are hard to come by at retailers, and discounts on them may prove few and far between. The pent-up demand for a new MacBook Pro that answers the yearslong demands for more ports and power has even led to shipping delays on some models. It’s all for good reason, as the new Pro laptops got very high marks in our review and are the ideal computers for creators and creative professionals who want a machine that’s up to the task. Read our review.

Securing your data and personal logins can be especially important this time of year while doing tons of online shopping, and a password manager can help immensely. 1Password is offering a special promotion just for readers of The Verge. New customers can enjoy 50 percent off a 1Password individual or family plan, allowing you to automatically create secure passwords across all the accounts you use. Individual and family plans normally run $36 and $60 per year, respectively. With this offer, Verge readers can help protect their data and accounts for just $18 on an individual plan or $30 on a family plan. This promo runs until December 6th.

1Password subscription (individual plan, annual cost) $18

$36

50% off Verge readers who haven’t tried 1Password before can save 50 percent a month on an individual subscription, which normally runs $2.99 a month, for up to a year. $18 at 1Password

1Password subscription (family plan, annual cost) $30

$60

50% off 1Password’s family subscription grants up to five people individual access to 1Password’s services. Typically $5 a month, our limited-time deal brings the price down to $2.50 a month for up to a year. $30 at 1Password

While on the topic of security, Wellbots is offering Verge readers $50 off an August Smart Lock Wi-Fi (fourth-generation) when you use promo code VERGELOCK at checkout. This is the latest smart lock from August that is compatible with the deadbolt you already have on your door. Normally $229, this exclusive deal from Wellbots saves you 22 percent for a total price of $179 — and you can pick between the black or gray finishes. Read our review.

August Smart Lock Wi-Fi (fourth-gen) $179

$229

22% off The Wi-Fi Smart Lock is August’s latest and greatest model, one that easily adapts to your existing deadbolt. This version is smaller and quieter than the prior model and doesn’t need an external bridge for Wi-Fi connectivity. $179 at Wellbots

Apple’s AirTags are a handy little location tracker for iPhone users. They’re helpful for keeping track of your bag, keys, or even a wallet or purse. With a waterproof design and user-replaceable battery, they should last you a long time. Woot has an exceptional price on a four-pack of AirTags. If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can get a four-pack of AirTags from Woot for just $88. That is the lowest price around. Not an Amazon Prime subscriber? You can still nab the deal from Woot for $93 (normally $100). This offer is limited to one per customer and valid until November 30th or while supplies last.

While location trackers from Tile are available with support for more devices at a lower price, they don’t have the same level of tight integration with iOS and the Find My app. Read our review.

Apple AirTag (four-pack) $88

$99

12% off Apple’s AirTags are unobtrusive, waterproof, and tap into the massive Find My network for out-of-range locating. $88 at Woot

More deals worthy of your attention