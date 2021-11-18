Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X has been discounted at Newegg, letting you save up to $75 with the promo code BFPAYA526. This brings the total down to $374, the lowest price we’ve seen for this particular processor. As an added bonus, this CPU comes packaged with a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

The 5800X is part of the latest Zen 3 architecture and uses the same AM4 socket used by AMD's previous generation of processors, which for most people should allow you to swap in this new CPU without having to invest in a new motherboard. This eight-core CPU has a base clock speed of 3.8GHz but is capable of up to a 4.7GHz boost clock speed. While this CPU is quite powerful, Newegg has also discounted the 5900X and 5950X to $524 and $746, respectively, if you’re in need of a processor with a little more staying power.

The OnePlus 8T is currently enjoying a sizable $100 discount at Amazon and Best Buy, bringing the cost down to $500. Both retailers are offering up the aquamarine (light green) colorway version of the phone. Each comes unlocked with 256GB of storage. While it lacks support for Verizon’s mmWave 5G, it should work with any US carrier’s 4G service, in addition to a limited range of 5G service.

Our review of this phone noted that it was a relatively incremental upgrade to the OnePlus 8, but that it still manages to bring impressive performance and extra perks you usually don’t see at this price, like a silky 120Hz refresh rate display. We’ve seen similar (and sometimes better) deals on this phone recently, so who knows what will come with Black Friday right around the corner.

Our runner-up for best noise-canceling headphones is the new Bose QC45 wireless, noise-canceling model, and they’ve been discounted to their lowest price ever of $279 at Amazon and Best Buy. Normally $329, this week is the first time we’ve seen a price break on these, and it’s a solid value.

While they look similar to the older QC35 II, our reviewer definitely noticed the improvements made to the overall battery life of these comfy headphones. The QC45 are capable of lasting up to 24 hours on a single charge. And, while they can’t be used when they’re charging, the USB-C support means they can quickly be topped off, with just 15 minutes of charging netting you roughly three hours of use.

If you’re looking to expand your PC storage space, this deal on the 1TB WD Black SN750 PCIe 3.0 M.2 SSD is for you. It’s currently $150 off the regular MSRP, bringing the total down to $110 at Best Buy and Amazon. This is the lowest price we’ve seen and is an excellent value if you want speedy storage. One quick note, however, is that due to this M.2 drive being PCIe 3.0 and not PCIe 4.0, it’s not advised that you use it with the PlayStation 5, as it likely will not work.

If you’re in the market for a large and curvaceous gaming monitor, the big 32-inch version of the MSI Optix series has been discounted at Adorama, bringing it down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this 1440p panel. Capable of up to a 144Hz refresh rate, this monitor also features a 1ms response time and has AMD FreeSync to keep frame rates smooth and reduce screen tearing. The included stand is adjustable, but the monitor has a 100 x 100 VESA mount if you want to use a monitor arm instead. In terms of connectivity, the MAG321CQR can accept HDMI 2.0 or DisplayPort 1.2 inputs, and it has a pair of USB ports for connecting or charging peripherals.

The stellar Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro wireless gaming mouse is currently discounted to $80 on Amazon, its lowest price ever. The design of this mouse features four programmable buttons and is ambidextrous (but was made with right-handed gamers in mind). It has a 20K DPI sensor and can operate for up to 120 hours on a single charge, provided you’ve turned off the RGB lighting. This model is compatible with Razer’s mouse dock (sold separately), allowing you to charge it without plugging it in, which beats charging this mouse using the provided Micro USB cable.

