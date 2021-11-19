Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

We are seven days away from the actual Black Friday, but if you have been paying any mind to our ongoing coverage for this shopping season, you know there are excellent deals happening every dang day. We have all kinds of excellent early Black Friday deals, including some retailer and brand-specific roundups, and there’s still a whole lot more to come. For now, let’s take a quick peek at some select deals that just popped up today.

First off, Amazon’s latest version of its acclaimed Kindle Paperwhite — released just last month — is $45 off for the Kids version at Amazon and Best Buy. This is a killer deal on the new Paperwhite, complete with its better screen that adjusts color temperature, wireless charging, and USB-C port.

Since it is the kids version, it has no ads and comes bundled with a protective cover. There is no stipulation that you must buy this for a child, so don’t feel any shame in taking advantage of this yourself. It’s the tech deal equivalent of using your kid to get to the front of a busy line (reminder: Verge Deals does not condone taking parenting advice from Verge Deals.) Read our review of the new Kindle Paperwhite.

If you have too much shame or prefer an even more budget-friendly e-reader, the most affordable Kindle from 2019 is $40 off at Amazon and Best Buy — just $50 for the ad-supported version or $70 without ads. Kindle prices don’t get any cheaper than this — reaching near-stocking stuffer territory — and though it’s a slightly older model, it still offers that glare-free e-ink screen experience that you only have to remember to charge every few weeks. Read our review.

Sticking to the Amazon front for a moment, the retail giant is offering discounts on several Echo Show devices. One of the most notable is the 2021 model Echo Show 5, which is perfect as a bedside display for smart alarms or easy connection to a Ring Doorbell live feed. The compact smart display is normally $85 but is currently discounted to just $45 at Amazon and Best Buy.

Amazon also has its Kids Edition of the Echo Show 5 discounted to $50 today. It comes with a year of Kids Plus subscription for customizing its function to better suit your child’s age. Read our review of both models.

There are great deals on OnePlus phones across its entry-level, premium, and flagship options. The Nord N200 5G was already a great value proposition, but now you can get it for just $200 ($40 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. That’s a whole lot of smartphone chops for two Benjamins. Read our review.

Stepping up to the more premium option, the OnePlus 9 is now just $600 at Best Buy and Amazon. That’s a discount of $130, bringing the Snapdragon 888-equipped smartphone onto more competitive footing with the Pixel 6. The new Pixels might have bested OnePlus in our latest guide on The Best Phone to Buy Right Now, but this sale price makes a OnePlus 9 more worthy of consideration. Read our review.

Finally, this biggest OnePlus sale is reserved for its biggest phone. The ultra-flagship OnePlus 9 Pro is currently $269 off at Best Buy and Amazon. This undercuts the hard-to-get Pixel 6 Pro by $100, and you get some of the fastest wired charging around. That’s a bit of a pain point right now for the newest Pixels. Read our review.

In the world of tablets and accessories, Brydge makes all kinds of helpful add-ons. Just today, Brydge has extended a 20 percent discount on most of its tablet keyboards and MacBook vertical docks, and many of these deals can be found at Amazon and Best Buy.

Some key highlights from the Brydge line include the 10.2 Max Plus and Vertical Dock for the 13-inch MacBook Air. The Brydge 10.2 Max Plus is a keyboard, trackpad, and protective case for base-model iPads. It is currently $30 off at Best Buy and Amazon, hitting a new all-time low.

Brydge’s Vertical Docking Station for recent MacBook Air laptops is $40 off at Amazon and Best Buy, allowing you to better optimize the real estate on your desk for $130 instead of the usual $170.

Lastly, have you played Deathloop yet? No? Well, now it’s just $25 at GameStop for a brand-new physical copy on PS5, so the excuses are getting few and far between. We didn’t think the hot pick for many critics’ game-of-the-year was going to get cheaper than the recently discounted price of $40, but here we are with a new all-time low that is hard to pass up. Read our review.

