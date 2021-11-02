Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

One of our favorite gaming laptops, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15, is currently available for its lowest price ever at Best Buy. And this is the model to get, as it features an RTX 3070 graphics chip, 1TB of NVMe SSD storage, and 16GB of RAM. Topping it all off, the laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS processor, and it has a 1440p display with a 165Hz refresh rate.

This deal knocks $300 off the regular price, dropping it down to just $1,550, which is actually the same price that Asus is asking for its lesser 14-inch G14 laptop that has an RTX 3060. Our reviewer Monica Chin was impressed by the G15’s ability to compress such impressive performance into a lightweight and portable package. If this wasn’t sweet enough, this laptop also comes packaged with a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Overall, we consider the Zephyrus G15 to be an excellent laptop, with the lack of a webcam being one of the few caveats to this otherwise impressive piece of hardware. Read our review.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 $1,550

$1,850

17% off The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 is an exceptional gaming laptop for all kinds of customers. $1,550 at Best Buy

Newegg has discounted the 15.6-inch MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop to $1,900, bringing it down to its lowest price ever. This deal gets even better since you can send in a mail-in rebate to get an extra $100 off for a final cost of $1,800. This laptop is one of a handful of models that comes equipped with an RTX 3080 graphics card for peak mobile gaming performance, and the inclusion of HDMI and Mini Display Port inputs allows you to project to multiple displays. In addition to its powerful graphics card, the GP66 also features 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU.

MSI GP66 Leopard $1,899

$2,299

18% off This configuration of the 15-inch GP66 Leopard from MSI pairs an RTX 3080 with an Intel i7-11800H CPU. The 1080p display is capable of 240Hz refresh rates, making this laptop a cutting-edge gaming platform. $1,899 at Newegg

If you missed out on the promotion last weekend, you can still cash in on this discounted subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at Eneba. Regularly $45, you can grab a three-month subscription for $25 with the code 90DAYS at checkout. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate remains one of the best values in gaming currently, granting you unlimited access to a vast library of games on PC and Xbox that you pay for on a monthly basis, even brand-new titles like Age of Empires 4. Being a Game Pass subscriber even grants you up to 20 percent off on some titles if you ever want to keep them forever.

Our top pick for the best noise-canceling headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4s, are still available for their lowest price yet at Amazon and Best Buy. Normally $350, this deal brings these cans down to just $248. Besides providing industry-leading noise cancellation, our reviewer Chris Welch particularly liked the improved voice quality and the addition of multipoint Bluetooth connectivity. These over-ear headphones are able to last up to 30 hours on a single charge and provide a comfortable listening experience with plush ear pads. Read our review.

Sony WH-1000XM4 $248

$350

30% off Sony’s 1000XM4 headphones improve on their popular predecessors with new features like multipoint pairing and automatic speech detection. They retain the same excellent comfort and top-notch sound quality. $248 at Amazon

$248 at Best Buy

The Apple-centric Powerbeats Pro earbuds are currently enjoying a discount of $100, bringing them down to just $150 at Amazon and Target. Designed foremost for working out, these earbuds are sweat and water resistant, and they feature an ear hook design to keep them firmly planted in your ears while on a jog.

Our reviewer was impressed by the “epic” battery life of these earbuds, which can last up to 24 hours with its almost comically large charging case. It dwarfs the AirPods case by comparison, but similarly relies on a Lightning cable to top it off between uses. These are mild inconveniences, though, for a pair of earbuds that punch well above their weight in terms of sound quality and remain comfortably planted in your ears, even during more intense activity.

Beats Powerbeats Pro $150

$250

41% off Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones provide up to nine hours of continuous battery life, with 24 hours provided by the case. They’re IPX4 sweat- and water resistant, and they feature Apple’s H1 chip for easy pairing and hands-free “Hey Siri” voice commands. $150 at Amazon

$150 at Target

If you need a portable drive to tote around projects and files, this ruggedized 1TB model from SanDisk is available for its lowest price ever at Best Buy and Amazon. The latest model of the SanDisk Extreme increases the read speed to 1050MB/s and the write speed to 1000MB/s with its USB-C interface, but also comes packaged with a USB-A adapter to make it compatible with a wide variety of devices. The integrated loop makes it easy to clip this external hard drive to the inside of a backpack or camera bag, and the IP55 dust and water resistance keeps the drive protected from the elements.

Yeah, gaming keyboards are cool, but what about ergonomics? The Microsoft Sculpt keyboard combo typically hovers around $100 but is currently available for $80 at Best Buy and Amazon. This bundle includes the wrist-friendly Sculpt keyboard that features a split layout and a number of adjustment options to accommodate a variety of desk layouts. The bundle also comes with a wireless number pad, a welcome addition for anyone who lives in spreadsheets. Finally, the bundle includes a rounded mouse that meets somewhere between conventional mouse designs and vertical, ergonomically friendly models.

Microsoft Sculpt keyboard combo $80

$130

39% off This ergonomic keyboard features a contoured design with a detachable palm rest to fully support your hands and wrists. This bundle also comes equipped with a standalone number pad and a contoured mouse to cut down on wrist strain. $80 at Amazon

$80 at Best Buy

Other deals you might be interested in

Grab the physical version of Watch Dogs: Legion for Xbox or PlayStation for $15 at Best Buy. This game typically retails for $60, but this is the best deal we’ve seen on the latest installment of Ubisoft’s Watch Dogs franchise.

If you’re tired of having a boring mouse, you can grab any of the lively mice of the Logitech design collection for just $10 at Best Buy, knocking $8 off the usual price tag. This model is available in five different designs that definitely make a statement.

The uniquely curvaceous Microsoft Arc mouse is available for $40 at Best Buy. Regularly $80, this bendable, Bluetooth mouse is handy because its ability to lay flat allows it to be stashed just about anywhere.

This Samsonite Leather Backpack for 15-inch laptops is down to its lowest price ever. This classy and durable bag normally costs $190 but is currently down to just $146 at Best Buy.