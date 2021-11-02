Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

The world of smart home accessories grows each year, with the occasional new idea and the latest iterations on mainstay staples. This segment also heats up around the holiday shopping season and Black Friday as discounts become available, which is ideal because so many of them make great gifts. If you’re invested at all in Google’s Nest products — or you’re looking to dive in and test the waters — this week’s deals have a variety options you might want to strongly consider. Right now, there are significant discounts on Google Nest products at multiple retailers, including Best Buy, Wellbots, and more, encompassing smart speakers, video doorbells, home security, and smart displays.

First off, and leading our selection of Nest deals, is the latest Google Nest Audio smart speaker. No other smart speaker sounds this good in this small of a form factor, and at such a convenient price. This week the Nest Audio is available for the all-time low price of just $60 — making it a very compelling option as a solo speaker or paired with a second unit in stereo. That’s a full $40 off its usual retail price of $100, and you can pick it up at Best Buy, Target, Wellbots, B&H, or even the Google Store itself. The Nest Audio comes in chalk, charcoal, sand, sage, and sky colorways. Having options is nice, and having options for such a well-reviewed speaker is even better. Read our review.

The Google Nest Hub established its roots as the Google Home Hub, debuting in 2018, and was beloved for being such a convenient window into a shared stream of Google Photos imagery. It was rebranded as the Google Nest Hub and followed up with a sequel for a second generation. Now, the second-gen model has lain a bit dormant on making big changes or massive innovations that really improve the original formula, but it is still a worthwhile digital picture frame and small smart speaker accessory.

At a discounted price of just $50, a full 50 percent off its usual $100 asking price, it’s a worthwhile consideration for your home or the home of any loved ones. You can easily set up a shared album on Google Photos and have your family members see the pictures on the Nest Hub as they’re uploaded to the cloud. You can pick one up in the available colors of chalk, charcoal, mist, or sand at Best Buy, Target, B&H, or Google. Read our review.

Google Nest Hub (second gen, 2021) $50

$100

The second-gen Nest Hub is Google's smallest smart display, with a seven-inch touchscreen that automatically adjusts itself to the lighting in your room. What's new in the latest version is its ability to automatically track your sleep patterns with its Soli radar chip.

$50 at Target

If a Nest Hub seems a bit quaint, and you prefer living large, there’s also a deal on the Google Nest Hub Max. The Nest Hub Max is the supersized sibling to the standard Nest Hub, with a 10-inch display in lieu of seven inches and a bigger speaker for more room-filling audio. The Nest Hub Max’s fuller sound, built-in camera, and larger screen lends itself better to tasks like videoconferencing.

The Nest Hub Max is currently on sale for $179, an equal discount of $50 compared to the standard Nest Hub. You can pick it up in chalk or charcoal colorways at Best Buy, Wellbots, Walmart, Target, B&H, or the Google Store. The smaller Nest Hub may be the better deal when it comes to the out-of-pocket expense, but don’t sleep on the versatility of a bigger screen. Read our review.

The latest version of Google’s Nest Doorbell is a smart video doorbell that is battery powered and can detect subjects automatically. Being battery powered allows it to work remotely with a Nest Mini for an audible chime or connect to home wiring to use an existing doorbell chime. Atop the oblong-shaped doorbell is a video camera capable of 30 frames per second recording and object detection for people, packages, and more.

Normally $180, and announced just in August, the Nest Doorbell is already seeing a significant discount. The sale price this week drops the Nest Doorbell down to $130, saving you $50 in any of its ash, ivy, linen, or snow colorways. Once again, you have your choice of retailers offering this deal: Best Buy, Wellbots, Wallmart, Target, B&H, or Google itself. Read our review.

Google Nest Doorbell (battery) $130

$180

Google's latest generation of Nest's battery-powered wireless video doorbell has a tall form factor that comes in multiple colors: white, ivy, ash, and linen. It records 960 x 1280 pixel video, up to 30 frames per second with HDR and night vision, and can detect people, animals, vehicles, and packages.

$130 at Wellbots

Google’s offering for home surveillance don’t stop at your front porch and protecting your packages. It has even more options in the Nest line of security cameras for indoor and outdoor use, many of which are recent additions but already available for exceptional deals this week.

Starting from the outside, Google’s outdoor Nest Camera with floodlight is designed to monitor things outside the home — normally best suited to being posted up above a garage door or adjacent to a front door. It has object detection like the Nest Doorbell, and it can send a live feed to a Nest Hub display inside.

The Nest floodlight camera is currently $50 off, dropping the price to $230. This, as well as the following deals on Nest cams, is quite exceptional since none of these products have been out very long. Though you can pick up this one for the $230 sale price at Best Buy, Target, Wellbots, B&H, or the Google Store.

Google Nest Cam with floodlight (wired) $230

$280

Google's outdoor Nest camera has an automatic spotlight for bright illumination and object detection. It can be tuned with routines for using just the right amount of light you need at the right times. The floodlight can output a very bright 2,400 lumens when needed, and the housing is IP65-rated to withstand the elements. It requires installation with wired power.

$230 at Wellbots

Moving from outdoor to indoor / outdoor duties, the standard battery-powered Google Nest Cam is also on sale, available as a standalone unit or in a two-pack. If opting for one camera, the current $30 discount yields a $150 deal price. Or you can opt for a two-pack at $280, saving you $50 off the standard $330 price. Buying in bulk offers more value, and these lights offer the versatility of battery-powered usage in the home or outside.

For a single cam deal, you can get the $150 price point at Best Buy, Target, Wellbots, B&H, or Google. For the two-pack at $280, your cross-shopping options are with Best Buy, Wellbots, B&H, or Google. The Google Store even offers a four-pack, if you’re really stocking up, for a total of $560 — a full $100 off the usual $660 asking price for four cameras. Read our review.

Google Nest Cam (two-pack, indoor / outdoor, battery) $280

$330

A multipack of Google Nest Cams offers versatility in numbers. Keep one indoors while one is mounted outside the home for outdoor duties, or whatever works best for your space. The versatility of these cameras makes them a logical choice for fleshing out a full-home security system, linking up with the rest of the Google Nest ecosystem.

$280 at Wellbots