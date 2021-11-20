The entire Ubisoft library of games is on sale

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

In case you weren’t aware, the biggest shopping holiday of the year is right around the corner. Yes, Black Friday is nearly upon us, kicking off promptly following Thanksgiving in the US, which happens on Thursday, November 25th. And while some of the best deals are yet to come (don’t worry, we’ll have you covered), we’ve collected some of the best early Black Friday deals you can cash in on right now from various brands and retailers. But for now, here’s what is especially alluring in the deals world.

The Black Friday sale at the Ubisoft store is live, and there are massive savings to be had on its catalog of games. Even brand new releases like Far Cry 6 and Riders Republic are enjoying solid discounts during this sale that runs until the 28th of November. At Ubisoft’s online store, make sure to use the code BF20 at checkout to slice an extra 20 percent off your purchase. Some other standout titles include Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla for $30, and Watch Dogs: Legion for $20.

However, if you’re not in the mood to fork over cash for free Ubisoft swag, you can still grab the PC version of Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory for free.

There are currently three different models of Apple’s AirPods available for a steep discount. The stellar AirPods Pro with their wireless MagSafe charging case are currently available at Amazon and Best Buy for $190, taking $60 off the original retail price. We’ve seen slightly better deals on the previous iteration that doesn’t support MagSafe, but this is the first big price break we’ve seen for this newer model that does.

The third generation of AirPods that debuted just a month ago are already receiving discounts. Normally $180, Amazon has these earbuds available for $175 — not much better, we know. But the best offer is available today from Woot, which brings the price down to $170 if you check out with your Amazon Prime membership. Neither of these discounts are particularly big, but any kind of discount on earbuds this new are rare. Read our review.

I told you we had lots of AirPods deals, right? The second-generation of Apple AirPods equipped with the wireless charging case are available for a limited time at Woot for just $135, and Prime subscribers can get an extra $5 off. This discount doesn’t quite match the lowest price we’ve seen for these earbuds but is substantially cheaper than the next best deal at Walmart, which has the same model available for $150.

The Razer Huntsman Mini is an excellent take on the 60-percent form factor keyboard, stripping it down to the bare essentials. This sale at Best Buy and Amazon knocks $40 off the normal MSRP and reduces the Mini with linear switches to just $90. This deal also extends to the clicky switch version which is also available at both retailers for $80. If you sign in with a My Best Buy account, you can save a few more bucks off the total.

This is the lowest price we’ve seen for this keyboard so far. The small form factor is perfect for anyone striving for that ultra-clean desk aesthetic, but the absence of arrow keys and a function row may pose some difficulty to anyone that's more accustomed to using a fully-sized keyboard.

If you’re in need of a webcam, the Razer Kiyo Pro is a solid option available for its lowest price ever at $100. This deal at Amazon takes half off the regular price, while Best Buy is selling it for $130. The Kiyo Pro discards the small ring light from the standard model but is capable of recording FHD video at 60FPS. Another cool feature that sets this camera apart from the crowd is its ability to adjust its field of view.

Google managed to keep the Stadia alive slightly longer than a carnival goldfish, and to celebrate, the Google Stadia Premiere Edition bundle has been discounted to just $22 at the Google Store. This deal is pretty amazing, even if you don’t end up becoming a Stadia subscriber. This package usually costs $80, making it a bit steep for new adopters. On top of that, Stadia Pro usually costs $10 a month, though new subscribers get a free month of service that gets you access to a rotating library of free games, and discounts on titles you want to keep. Read our initial thoughts on the Stadia.

Some other cool deals to check out

The esports-inspired Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is on sale for just $130. This $50 price reduction brings the wireless BlackShark down to the lowest price we’ve seen for this aviator-style headset.

Razer’s Iskur gaming chair is currently discounted by $150, bringing the price down to just $350. This price break makes this chair more affordable than anything currently offered by the leading gaming chair giant, Secretlab.

If the boom mic on your headset just isn’t cutting it anymore, the Razer Seiren X is currently discounted to $60 at Best Buy. This reduces the regular price by $40, making it the lowest price we’ve seen for this powerful mic. Just note that the discount only extends to the black and pink colorways.