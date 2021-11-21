The Oculus Quest 2 comes with a free $50 gift card starting today

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

The Oculus Quest 2 standalone VR headset is a great value at its regular $299.99 price. It comes with 128GB of onboard storage, and once you log in with your Facebook account, there’s little else standing in your way of finding some amazing virtual reality experiences and games. It’s even more of an appealing holiday gift idea right now because you can get one with a $50 gift card tossed in at no extra charge through Black Friday until Tuesday, November 27th. Several retailers are honoring this promotion, including Best Buy, Amazon (enter OCULUS50 at checkout), Newegg, Costco, Target, and Oculus itself.

This deal extends to the $399.99 headset that doubles the storage to 256GB, which includes a $50 gift card as well. Just note that you’ll earn a gift card to the retailer where you purchased the Oculus Quest 2, unless you buy it from Oculus directly. In that case, you’ll get $50 of credit to use on games purchased digitally through the Oculus Store. If you’re a fan of creepy first-person shooters, I highly suggest Resident Evil 4.

You’re welcome to use your gift card however you like, but if you’re open to suggestions, I’d use it on either Oculus’ tough, zip-up case for the headset and its controllers, or its Elite Strap that makes the Quest 2 much more comfortable to wear. Each cost $50, so choose wisely (or get both, knowing that you’re spending only half as much as you would have normally to kit out your new headset).