Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

The Black Friday season just keeps on rolling, and we keep seeing such exceptional early deals day in and day out. If things keep up at this rate, we may all go broke by the time Black Friday actually arrives — but wow, will we have saved so much money on the coolest tech in the process.

As the days go on, we continue to track the latest deals we can find for you. That means we’re constantly updating our ongoing deal coverage while we check new deals that are worthy of your attention.

Today is no exception, where we have the best price ever on the AirPods Pro. The latest revision of the AirPods Pro, complete with its MagSafe-compatible charging case, has dropped to a historical low of just $159 at Walmart as well as Amazon. That is a whole $90 off the usual price and a steeper discount than anyone else is offering. Walmart initially required a Walmart Plus subscription, but it’s now available to all and Amazon has matched it. The AirPods Pro need no introduction, as they are one of the best active noise-canceling pairs of earbuds available on the market for iPhone and Mac users, with deep iOS integration and support for Apple’s immersive spatial audio feature. Read our review.

If gaming is your jam, but your life needs a little more flexibility to squeeze in short play sessions, many people suggest a Nintendo Switch. While the Switch is a great console worth owning, there are some game franchises you can’t play on it. Luckily, the Backbone One controller offers mobile users a bit of that Switch-like portability by combining your iPhone with game streaming services like Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or your very own desktop via Steam Link. It’s also just a very good controller for many of the exceptional titles available on Apple Arcade.

The Backbone One is currently available directly from Backbone Labs for $15 off, knocking the price down to its lowest yet at $85. It also comes with three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free. Note that if you have an iPhone 13 Pro or Pro Max, be sure to check the box for a free, 3D-printed adapter that will ship separately. Backbone can also provide you with a printable STL file if you have a printer of your own. Read our review.

Backbone One iPhone controller $85

$100

15% off The Backbone One mobile controller can connect to iPhones as far back as the 6S generation through the Lightning port. It’s a fully featured controller complete with dual analog sticks, a headphone jack, and its own software for capturing screenshots and connecting to game streaming services. $85 at Backbone

Like the idea of using your phone as a game streaming hub, but you prefer Android over iOS? We’ve got you covered with a great deal as well. The Razer Kishi mobile controller for Android is a solid alternative to the Backbone One and nearly half the price. Amazon has the Android-compatible Kishi for just $45, a discount of $35. This is a new historic low price for Razer’s mobile controller, and it’s compatible with all the popular streaming services, including Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Nvidia GeForce Now, Google Stadia, and Steam Link. Read our review.

Razer Kishi $45

$80

44% off Razer’s Switch-like controller is designed for mobile gaming and Microsoft’s xCloud gaming service. $45 at Amazon

A few more early Black Friday and daily deals