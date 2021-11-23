The Simplisafe Black Friday sale is here

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

The home security experts at Simplisafe are offering big discounts on their home security systems during a Black Friday sale that runs until December 1st. This sale is marking down any new security system by up to 60 percent and will throw in a free indoor camera for your trouble. (If you’re still shopping around, make sure to pay a visit to our Black Friday hub with ongoing coverage of the best early Black Friday deals.)

Our own smart home expert, Jennifer Pattison Tuohy, says that “Simplisafe is a good, easy-to-use smart security system that doesn’t rely solely on an app — you can manage the whole system from its keypad. It also has a decent selection of smart home devices to add on to your system, including an excellent door lock and new outdoor camera.”

We largely consider Simplisafe products to be a solid value for anyone looking to step up their home security. However, Simplisafe products aren’t compatible with any products outside of their ecosystem and require ongoing subscriptions to continue monitoring. The standard plan costs $15 a month, but if you want to access your system through their mobile app, expect to pay $25 a month.

If you’re at a bit of a loss when it comes to home security, Simplisafe has a few pre-fab options for you to consider that we’ve listed below. Just note that the 60 percent discount requires you to sign up for a free month of interactive monitoring. This isn’t a huge deal, as you can cancel after your first month and still reap the benefits. Every system, whether you build your own or use a suggestion from Simplisafe, still gets a free indoor camera.

Simplisafe “The Essentials” $110

$275

60% off This system comes with a single Base Station, a Keypad, and a Motion Sensor, as well as three entryway sensors. $110 at Simplisafe

Simplisafe “The Hearth” $156

$390

60% off This nine-piece kit includes all the basics from “The Essentials” but includes a Smoke Detector, Wireless Siren, and a Key Fob. $156 at Simplisafe

Simplisafe “The Knox” $186

$465

60% off The Knox kit comes with everything found in “The Hearth” but gives you an additional Motion Sensor and double the amount of Entryway Sensors. $186 at Simplisafe