Hulu’s ad-supported streaming plan costs just $1 per month to join

Black Friday sales are in full swing, and now some popular streaming services are starting to join the party. Through November 29th, both new and returning customers who qualify for the deal can enjoy 12 months of Hulu’s ad-supported streaming service for just $1 per month. Typically $7 per month — or $84 per year — that equates to a $72 discount or about 85 percent off. While you’ll see an ad popping up every now and then with this plan, you can still access all of Hulu’s TV shows and movies on your TV, streaming box, tablet, laptop, console, and other devices. Two people are also allowed to simultaneously stream on this plan as well, and you can have up to six users profiles.

While newcomers to Hulu shouldn’t face any obstacles in signing up for the deal, returning customers can only reap the savings if they haven’t been a Hulu subscriber within the past month.

Hulu subscription (12-months, ad-supported) $1

$7

You can get 12 months of Hulu's ad-supported service for just $1 per month and enjoy access to all Hulu's TV shows and movies on a TV, streaming media player, tablet, laptop, console, and other devices. Two people are also allowed to stream on this plan at the same time as well.

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 4 is selling for its best price yet. Right now, you can save $150 on all configurations. The specific model we liked in our review, which uses an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU paired with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, is just $1,550. Compared to its predecessor, we were particularly impressed by its improved battery life and the faster AMD CPU. Other things to like about this model are its fantastic keyboard and the 3:2 aspect ratio display.

If the Surface Laptop 4 is a little out of your budget — and you’re a Costco member — you can pick up Apple’s 13.3-inch MacBook Air with an M1 processor, which is one of the best laptops around. Instead of costing $950 and up, you can get it for $800, which is the lowest price yet. This model has an eight-core Apple M1 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our review, we gave the laptop a 9.5/10 (one of our highest scores ever), praising the laptop’s fast performance and excellent battery life. It’s a good all-around option for many and a great pick for productivity, browsing, and even some very light gaming.

Less than a day after offering Apple’s $179 third-generation AirPods for just $155, Amazon sadly sold out. Thankfully, however, Woot is now offering a similar discount, selling the newest pair of Apple’s true wireless earbuds for just $170 instead of $179. It may not be the $15 discount Amazon was offering, but it’s still one of the lowest prices we’ve seen yet on the newly released AirPods, which is our pick for one of the best wireless earbuds you can buy. Read our review.

AirPods (2021, third-generation) $170

$179

6% off Similar in appearance to their sleeker sibling, the AirPods Pro, the latest entry-level AirPods boast a new charging case and shorter stems. They’re also water-resistant, unlike the 2019 model, and sport better battery life. $170 at Woot

If you’re looking for a pair of earbuds that offers solid active noise cancellation (which the newest AirPods mentioned above don’t), Sennheiser’s Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds are a great pick with “sublime” sound. One of the few problems, though, is their usual $300 price. That’s twice as expensive as the likes of the AirPods, but at least with today’s deal, that is no longer the case. They’re selling for $197 when you pick up the black model. That’s just over a $100 discount.

But wait! There’s more! Here are other notable deals happening now:

Both new and returning customers can enjoy four months of a subscription to Amazon’s eBook reading service, Kindle Unlimited, for just $5 instead of $40.

Walmart is taking $50 off of the Fitbit Charge 4, selling it for $69 instead of $120. The fitness tracker comes with built-in GPS, as well as other perks, including contactless payment and Spotify controls.

Amazon is offering the first discount on the latest Tile Slim tracker, which is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. Typically $35, you can buy it for $28 instead. This product launched last month, and it offers features like water resistance and the ability to locate your smartphone by using the tracker as a remote.