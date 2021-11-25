The latest Kindle Paperwhite is 25 percent off for Black Friday

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

The all-new Kindle Paperwhite is already a great buy at its regular price of $139.99. It has a great 6.8-inch display, USB-C charging, and a battery that can last for months — our reviewer calls it “the ultimate Kindle.” If you’ve been eyeing this device, now is a great time to buy it. It’s available on Amazon right now for $104.99, $35 and 25 percent off its original price of $139.99. Other retailers, including Best Buy and Staples, are offering the same price.

Note that this is the ad-supported model — the ad-free version is currently $124.99 ($35 off its original price of $159.99). If you don’t want ads (or to pay the $20 premium for the ad-free model), a savvy move is to get the Kindle Paperwhite Kids for $114.99, which is $45 off the original price of $159.99. This model comes with a kid-friendly case as well as a two-year “worry-free guarantee.” (You can turn off Kids Mode if you’re an adult.)

Also on sale is the new Kindle Oasis — it’s $174.99, $75 off its original price of $249.99. We didn’t love this quite as much as the Paperwhite, but it does have a great display with a warm yellow tone for comfortable night reading.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids $115

$160

29% off Amazon’s kid-friendly Paperwhite is the same as the new base model, but it’s ad-free and comes with the added benefits of a two-year hardware protection plan, one year of Amazon Kids Plus, and a choice of three kid-friendly covers. $115 at Amazon

$115 at Best Buy

If you’re in search of things to read on your new device, a number of Kindle books are currently on sale. You can find bestsellers, including Carol Shaben’s Into The Abyss and Angie Pallorino’s The Drowned Girls for as low as $2.49 for Black Friday.