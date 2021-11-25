The latest Kindle Paperwhite is 25 percent off for Black Friday

The all-new Kindle Paperwhite is already a great buy at its regular price of $139.99. It has a great 6.8-inch display, USB-C charging, and a battery that can last for months — our reviewer calls it “the ultimate Kindle.” If you’ve been eyeing this device, now is a great time to buy it. It’s available on Amazon right now for $104.99, $35 and 25 percent off its original price of $139.99. Other retailers, including Best Buy and Staples, are offering the same price.
Note that this is the ad-supported model — the ad-free version is currently $124.99 ($35 off its original price of $159.99). If you don’t want ads (or to pay the $20 premium for the ad-free model), a savvy move is to get the Kindle Paperwhite Kids for $114.99, which is $45 off the original price of $159.99. This model comes with a kid-friendly case as well as a two-year “worry-free guarantee.” (You can turn off Kids Mode if you’re an adult.)
Also on sale is the new Kindle Oasis — it’s $174.99, $75 off its original price of $249.99. We didn’t love this quite as much as the Paperwhite, but it does have a great display with a warm yellow tone for comfortable night reading.
Kindle Paperwhite (8GB, 2021)
- $105
- $140
- 26% off
Amazon’s new Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8-inch, E Ink display with adjustable color temperature for nighttime reading. It also boasts a faster processor, additional battery life, IPX8 waterproofing, and — finally — a USB-C port.
Kindle Oasis (8GB)
- $175
- $250
- 31% off
Amazon’s flagship e-reader that now includes a warmer display, making it easier to read at night or in various lighting conditions. It’s also IPX8 waterproof, like the Paperwhite.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids
- $115
- $160
- 29% off
Amazon’s kid-friendly Paperwhite is the same as the new base model, but it’s ad-free and comes with the added benefits of a two-year hardware protection plan, one year of Amazon Kids Plus, and a choice of three kid-friendly covers.
If you’re in search of things to read on your new device, a number of Kindle books are currently on sale. You can find bestsellers, including Carol Shaben’s Into The Abyss and Angie Pallorino’s The Drowned Girls for as low as $2.49 for Black Friday.
-
Maximize your savings
4
- Black Friday deals: what time sales start at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more
- Know the price-matching policies for Apple, Google, Microsoft, and others
- Know the holiday shipping and return policies for Apple, Google, Microsoft, and others
- How to find the best deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021
-
The best deals
13
- The best early Black Friday deals you can get right now
- Early Black Friday 2021 gaming deals: games, accessories, and more
- The best Black Friday 2021 phone deals
- The best Black Friday deals on cameras and lenses
- The best early Black Friday deals on 4K TVs
- The best early Black Friday deals on true wireless earbuds
- The best Black Friday deals under $25
- The best Black Friday tech deals under $50
- The best Black Friday deals on noise-canceling headphones 2021
- The best early Black Friday laptop deals 2021
- Black Friday 2021 smart home tech deals: speakers, cameras, robots, and more
- Shop The Verge Merch Store’s Black Friday sale
- Win a mystery bag from The Verge jam-packed with free stuff
- Retail sales 6
- The best device deals 4
-
The best tech you can buy year-round
8
- The best laptop you can buy in 2021
- The best gaming laptop you can buy in 2021
- The best cheap laptop you can buy in 2021
- The best Chromebook for 2021
- The best phone for 2021
- The best cheap phone you can buy in 2021
- The best noise-canceling headphones to buy right now
- The best wireless earbuds to buy right now
-
Breakout deals
7
- Roku’s cheapest streaming box is this $15 Black Friday special for Walmart
- Nintendo’s early Black Friday deals on games and consoles have begun
- The Oculus Quest 2 comes with a free $50 gift card through Saturday
- Hulu’s ad-supported streaming plan costs just $1 per month to join
- The Simplisafe Black Friday sale is here
- The AirPods Pro with MagSafe hit an all-time low of $159 on an early Black Friday deal
- Fully’s standing desks, chairs, and more are discounted ahead of Black Friday
Sign up for the newsletter Verge Deals
Subscribe to get the best Verge-approved tech deals of the week.