Make your Oculus Quest 2 fit — and sound— better with these discounted mods

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

The Oculus Quest 2 is an all-around solid piece of hardware, and it’s a very popular holiday gift since there are some great deals happening now. But anyone who already owns one can tell you that the company’s straps leave a lot to be desired. The cloth strap included in the box isn’t supportive, and while the $50 Elite Strap addresses that, it’s quite fragile. Mine broke within a year of normal use, and surfing Oculus’ Reddit page will show you that some people’s straps meet a similar fate.

Related The best early Black Friday deals you can get right now

A popular and crafty modification that you can make to your headset is to attach HTC’s Deluxe Audio strap (originally made for the Vive) with a set of third-party adapters to make it fit perfectly with your Oculus headset. Once it’s all set up, you should have a much more comfortable headset, and the strap’s built-in headphones are a serious upgrade over the Quest 2’s built-in speakers. I’m thinking about trying this myself.

The reason why I’m writing about this now, of course, is because these accessories are cheaper for Black Friday. HTC’s Deluxe Audio strap usually costs $100, but it’s down to $69 at Amazon (this might seem like a lot, but remember, it’s both a sturdy strap and headphones in one). Pair it with this necessary $22 adapter kit, and you’ll have made a long-lasting solution for your Quest 2.