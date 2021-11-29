 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Walmart’s PS5 and Xbox Series X restock starts at 12PM ET for subscribers

You will need to pay for early access, but that still doesn’t guarantee you a console

By Cameron Faulkner

Walmart is back with a Cyber Monday console drop. Starting at 12PM ET / 9AM PT, you can have a go at snagging a PlayStation 5 (both the $499.99 disc-based version and $399.99 digital version are available) or the $499.99 Xbox Series X console.

To get this early access to boost your chances of getting a console (though it’s no guarantee), you’ll need to be a paying member to Walmart Plus, starting at $12.99 per month. To reiterate, members sampling the free trial will not get early access.

Here are the links, with more details about this restock beneath them.

Microsoft Xbox Series X

  • $500

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s flagship console, serving as its most powerful (and biggest) option. While the Series S is aimed at smooth 1440p performance and takes a disc-less aproach, the $500 Series X is focused on fast, 4K gameplay.

Hey, if you miss out on a chance to get the Series X, it might help during the holidays that the smaller, less-powerful Series S is more readily available and costs less at $299.99. It lacks a disc drive and has half the storage of the Series X (512GB), but it has many of the same features as the high-end console. It targets 1440p resolution for some content, and it can boost certain games up to 120 frames per second, but it could be a great fit for someone who still uses a 1080p TV or monitor.

In case you don’t know the drill at this point, make sure you’re logged in to your Walmart Plus account, with the correct payment method and shipping address entered in ahead of time.

Add these to your cart

What’s a console without extra games, controllers, or accessories? One that isn’t nearly as fun to use as it should be. Load these items into your Walmart cart ahead of time, so you can get it all at once when the consoles drop. Though, in some cases, you can find better deals at other retailers.

For PS5

For Xbox

Xbox Wireless Headset

  • $89
  • $100
  • 12% off

You don’t have to miss a call while you game thanks to Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless Headset, which often sells for $89 instead of its full $100. In our review, we found it to be a comfortable, intuitively designed headset that’s well worth its cost. In addition to working well with Xbox consoles, it can connect to another device simultaneously via Bluetooth.

