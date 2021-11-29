Walmart’s PS5 and Xbox Series X restock starts at 12PM ET for subscribers

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s flagship console, serving as its most powerful (and biggest) option. While the Series S is aimed at smooth 1440p performance and takes a disc-less aproach, the $500 Series X is focused on fast, 4K gameplay.
Hey, if you miss out on a chance to get the Series X, it might help during the holidays that the smaller, less-powerful Series S is more readily available and costs less at $299.99. It lacks a disc drive and has half the storage of the Series X (512GB), but it has many of the same features as the high-end console. It targets 1440p resolution for some content, and it can boost certain games up to 120 frames per second, but it could be a great fit for someone who still uses a 1080p TV or monitor.
The Xbox Series S is far smaller than the more capable Xbox Series X, which also features double the storage and a disc drive. The Series S can still tackle the same games, though, including original Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One games.
In case you don’t know the drill at this point, make sure you’re logged in to your Walmart Plus account, with the correct payment method and shipping address entered in ahead of time.
Add these to your cart
What’s a console without extra games, controllers, or accessories? One that isn’t nearly as fun to use as it should be. Load these items into your Walmart cart ahead of time, so you can get it all at once when the consoles drop. Though, in some cases, you can find better deals at other retailers.
You don’t have to miss a call while you game thanks to Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless Headset, which often sells for $89 instead of its full $100. In our review, we found it to be a comfortable, intuitively designed headset that’s well worth its cost. In addition to working well with Xbox consoles, it can connect to another device simultaneously via Bluetooth.
Loading comments...