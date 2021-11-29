Four more gaming PCs you might actually buy for an RTX 3080 Ti, 3070 Ti, or 3060 Ti on Cyber Monday

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

On Black Friday, I introduced you to an extremely curated selection of gaming PCs that might actually be good value for the money and deliver serious GPU oomph at a time when those GPUs are incredibly expensive and hard to find. Let’s do it again for Cyber Monday, shall we?

RTX 3080 Ti — $2,400

If you’re looking for Nvidia’s top gaming card — because while the RTX 3090 exists, it’s overkill — HP’s Omen 30L is perhaps the best all-around prebuilt deal. There’s one specific system you can nab for $2,399 with the powerful 4K graphics card and a powerful Core i7-11700K chip, and it doesn’t skimp on the memory or storage this time around: you get 32GB of RAM, a 512GB solid-state drive, and a 2TB hard drive, all powered by an 800W Gold PSU.

Sadly, HP’s coupon code doesn’t work on this rig, but again, this GPU is fetching an average of $1,941 on eBay all by itself.

RTX 3080 — $1,800

Or, for $600 less, you could nab a $1,799 HP Omen 30L with an RTX 3080 graphics card and the exceedingly similar but slightly slower Core i7-10700K and tell yourself you’ll upgrade its paltry 8GB / 256GB of RAM and storage to something better later. (Looking at our 3080 Ti vs. 3080 benchmarks, that’s what I’d probably pick.) Not quite as good as HP’s $1,611 RTX 3080 deal from Black Friday, but not bad.

To get the $1,799 price, enter coupon code HOLIDAY10 at checkout.

RTX 3070 Ti — $1,799

I’m still keeping NZXT’s $1,799 Streaming Plus PC in here for now for its RTX 3070 Ti. You get AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of solid-state storage in an attractive design. It’s also got a 750W Gold-certified power supply and a two-year warranty.

Again, no coupon code; you’ll see the $1,799 price at checkout and no sooner.

RTX 3060 Ti — $1,188

With no more competition from Alienware, $1,188 for an HP Omen 25L is definitely my pick for the 3060 Ti, with an AMD Ryzen 5600X, RTX 3060 Ti, a 600W PSU, and the same 8GB / 256GB RAM and storage as it had on Black Friday. Like the HPs we discussed on Friday, you’ll need to manually select that graphics card and enter HOLIDAY10 at checkout to get the full price.

You can also use the configurator to get a 3070 Ti at that same link for $1,710 after coupon code, but I’d just pick the NZXT or 3080-equipped HP for that much money.

You’ll find plenty of other Cyber Monday PC deals if you look, too, like this one RTX 3070-equipped Asus desktop for $1,600 at Best Buy, but I haven’t seen any others I can easily recommend. If you ask me, the performance of a 3070 is too close to a 3060 Ti to justify the premium over HP’s deal.