Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

November has come roaring out of the gates with some strong deals and early Black Friday sales. It’s not every year that you can start buying holiday gifts and know you’re getting the best deals possible, even before we push the clocks back, but that’s what we’re looking at here with these discounts on Eero mesh routers.

You can pick up a one-pack, two-pack, or three-pack of Eero Pro 6 tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 routers at Amazon and Best Buy for all-time low prices. Eero mesh routers are popular for good reason. They offer one of the simplest and streamlined ways to bring a solid Wi-Fi connection to all corners of your house, regardless of its size or tricky layout. And, you can add more routers to your mesh Wi-Fi system later on.

When we reviewed the Eero Pro 6 line, we had mixed feelings about how “Pro” these models were at their high-end gigabit performance. Though, our primary complaint was how expensive they originally sell for, and these deals go a long way to rectify that. Plus, this is the model to get if you need to connect several devices, including wired ethernet devices, since each router has two ethernet ports.

For larger homes (up to 6,000 square feet, according to Eero’s spec sheet), a three-pack of the Pro 6 is just $449 at Amazon and Best Buy. That’s a full $150 off the usual price of $600. While it might sound like overkill to go for a three-pack if you don’t own a small mansion, keep in mind the layout of your house. The multiple nodes can help if your home has a bit more of an oblong-shaped floor plan, like a ranch-style that is longer in one direction, or if the routers’ signal needs to pass through several walls or a floor.

Don’t own a giant house, or you’re rocking the apartment life? Don’t worry — we did not forget about you. You can also pick up a single Eero Pro 6 on sale right now. It’s just $171 at Amazon and Best Buy, compared to its usual $229. It’s not a bad idea to start out with just one since you can always add more routers to the system later on.

Another great selection of deals for today is Amazon’s early Black Friday sale on Philips Hue smart lighting. This one is just for today, and it offers some exceptional pricing on both color and white bulbs. You can get a three-pack of color bulbs for $80, a big discount off its full price of $135. This is a great price for Hue bulbs, and they can adjust to nearly any color you desire — great for accent lighting in lamps or even as the main bulbs for the room. They don’t come with a bridge to connect them via your local network, but they are controllable via Bluetooth with the Philips Hue app. The Hue ecosystem is expansive, so you can always add more to it. This is a great pack to get started or to further build out your repertoire of smart bulbs.

Philips Hue E26 smart bulbs (three-pack) $80

$135

41% off Philips’ Bluetooth-enabled smart bulbs feature simple functionality and allow for a broad range of colors, giving you a quick means for controlling your lighting even without a Hue Bridge. $80 at Amazon

If you prefer more fine-tuned control through the Hue smartphone app or even via a wall-mount switch, the Philips Hue white LED smart button kit is another option to consider. These bulbs cannot take on every color of the rainbow, but they can be adjusted from a relaxing warm white to an energizing bright white. This kit comes with the bridge hub, so you can expand the system and use more smart functionality through the app. The included smart button can mount to a wall, without any wiring, to control the lights smartphone-free. This is a lot of functionality and convenience for $80, on sale just for today at Amazon.

There is one more Hue deal at Amazon to consider, pairing this smart button kit with a Bluetooth smart light strip for $144.

Philips Hue white LED smart button three-bulb kit $80

$100

20% off The Hue smart button kit offers three white LED bulbs that change from warm-white to energizing daylight-balanced white, the Hue bridge capable of controlling up to 50 bulbs, and the wall-mountable smart button for smartphone-free operation. $80 at Amazon

Brydge iPad keyboard cases that feature a trackpad are on sale this week, offering some nice alternatives to the pricier iPad smart keyboards from Apple while doubling as protective cases when they’re folded shut. Some notable discounts include:

Brydge Air Max Plus for fourth-gen iPad Air and iPad Pro 11-inch $130

$150

14% off The Brydge Air Max+ is a detachable keyboard and trackpad for the newest iPad Air from 2020. It has a magnetic snap-fit case and full backlit keyboard with trackpad. Compatible with the iPad Air (fourth-gen) and 11-inch iPad Pro (first-gen through third-gen). $130 at Amazon

Brydge 10.2 Max Plus for base-model iPads $110

$130

16% off This Brydge 10.2 Max+ offers a keyboard and a multitouch trackpad so you can get more out of a seventh-gen through ninth-gen iPad. It protects your tablet from all angles, and its battery is claimed to last up to six months each charge. $110 at Best Buy

Other deals you shouldn’t miss