Insignia’s 55-inch QLED 4K TV is just $400 for today only

If you’re in need of an affordable 4K TV that punches above its price class before the Black Friday shopping craze begins, Insignia’s F50 QLED 4K TV might be exactly what you’re after. Normally $650, it’s just $400 at Best Buy and Amazon. The F50 is one of the company’s latest models, and it’s a big upgrade over its previous Fire TV Edition models. The F50 still features Amazon’s Fire TV software built in, with the ever-helpful Alexa just a button press and ping word away, but it has slimmer bezels, and its panel supports quantum dot HDR technology. With it, the TV should provide better color accuracy, more vivid contrast, and more realistic lighting.

Bose’s QC35 Series II over-ear, wireless headphones with noise cancellation have hit their lowest price yet at Amazon. We covered a deal last month that saw them at $250, but they cost just $179 right now in either black or silver colorways. These headphones released a few years ago, but they’re still a solid pick if you want a lightweight pair that sound good and have excellent noise-dampening skills.

Another great early Black Friday deal is at Walmart on Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Plus truly wireless earbuds. These usually cost around $100 or so outside of a deal, but Walmart’s deal takes the cake at just $59. Samsung released them in a variety of colors, though Walmart’s deal is just on the black-colored model.

While a couple of generations old at this point, they’re still a phenomenal value for this price. Our reviewer Chris Welch lauded their long 11-hour battery life, their comfortable fit, as well as their improved microphone performance that makes taking calls more pleasant. This isn’t as much of a concern given the low price, but note that these don’t feature active noise cancellation, and they don’t support multipoint Bluetooth connections with more than one device. Read our review.

If Google’s Nest Wifi mesh solution was previously a little too expensive, whether to jump in for the first time or to add more routers to your pre-existing mesh Wi-Fi system, now’s the time to invest at Amazon. You can get a two-pack of routers (not to be confused with Google’s points that lack Ethernet ports) for just $209, down from around $270. So you know, these routers can be mixed-and-matched with this generation of other Nest Wifi routers, as well as Google’s previous Wifi lineup of hardware. Read our review.

This technically isn’t a brand-new deal, but I wanted to serve up the reminder that you can still save $100 off the usual cost of Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro (128GB, Wi-Fi) at Best Buy and Amazon. Originally $799, it’s just $699 for the M1 version. This is likely to be the most affordable price of the year, so keep that in mind as you shop.

While you mull it around, consider checking out Brydge’s new 11 Max Plus keyboard for this iPad Pro model that just released on November 3rd. It’s a $199.99 keyboard that’ll provide a MacBook-like experience with your tablet with its large, built-in trackpad. Check out our review of the keyboard.

Other deals you might be interested in

All three of the excellent Tomb Raider revival games are seeing big discounts right now at Steam, and I heartily recommend playing each of them if you’re a fan of solid third-person action. They’re each similar in design to the likes of Uncharted, but they’re faster-paced, with more tomb raiding and a far lower frequency of annoying quips. The 2013 Tomb Raider reboot costs just $2.24, Its sequel, Rise of the Tomb Raider, is $5.99, and the finale, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, is $13.05.

Roku’s Streambar Pro soundbar is $30 off at Amazon, costing $150 instead of $180.

Microsoft’s Xbox Elite Series 2 wireless controller is $140 at Best Buy, down from $180.