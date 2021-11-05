The latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro is selling for its lowest price yet

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

If you need a powerful iPad with plenty of storage and a gorgeous display, Amazon and Best Buy are selling the 512GB, Wi-Fi version of the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro for its lowest price yet. Normally $1,399, the retailer is selling it for $1,249 instead. In Dieter Bohn’s review, he deemed this the best and nicest iPad out there. Powered by Apple’s M1 processor, the 2021 iPad Pro is a speed demon and it comes with features like Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6 compatibility, Apple Pencil support, as well as Face ID unlocking.

As we noted yesterday, if you’re looking for something cheaper and smaller, Apple’s 2021 11-inch iPad Pro (128GB, Wi-Fi) is also on sale, selling for $699 instead of $799 at at Best Buy and Amazon.

Supply might sell out sooner than later, but at eBay the reputable seller BuyDig is offering a fabulous deal on LG’s 48-inch C1 OLED TV. Normally around $1,300 while on sale, it’s just $1,100 and comes with a four-year accidental extended warranty. Better yet, after you purchase, Slickdeals says that your account will be credited $100, so it’s like getting the TV for $1,000 flat.

You can also save hundreds on an Intel-powered Apple laptop, if you’d prefer one over an iPad today. And even though it doesn’t come with the M1 processor, it’s still a fast, powerful MacBook in its own right. Right now, Amazon is selling the mid-2020 13-inch MacBook Pro with 16GB RAM, a 1TB SSD, four Thunderbolt ports, and a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor for $1,500 instead of $1,999. In our review, we praised this MacBook Pro’s keyboard and build quality, calling it a “competent, dependable laptop.”

For Android users who are eager to snag a folding phone, Amazon has a great deal on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3. Released just a few months ago in August, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 touts a more durable screen than its predecessors, with 120Hz refresh rate displays, support for the S Pen, and IPX8 water resistance. Its main drawback, usually, is that it can be very expensive, but today’s deal shaving $200 off makes it more affordable. Right now, Amazon is the selling the 256GB foldable phone for $1,600 instead of $1,800. For $80 extra, you can also add an S Pen case to your order. Read our review.

Best Buy is taking $200 off of one of the best Chromebooks you can buy, the Acer Chromebook Spin 713. Typically $529 for the previous-gen model with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of SSD storage, and an Intel 10th Gen Core i3 processor, you can get it now for $329. In our review, we found this Chromebook outperforms many others when it comes to features, build quality, and performance. Although it lacks Intel’s 11th Gen processor and Thunderbolt 4 support, we found that it boasts slightly better battery life than the 2021 model.

However, if you’d prefer the latest version with an Intel Evo-certified 11th Gen Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and Thunderbolt 4 support, Best Buy is selling that one for $529 instead of $699.

If you’re going on an adventurous vacation soon and want to take great photos and video clips, check out this GoPro Hero 9 deal. In our review last year, we called the 2020 GoPro Hero 9 the “biggest, baddest action camera out there.” The portable action camera is capable of capturing 5K video and 23.6-megapixel photos, and it can also be used to record in a variety of settings, including underwater. Right now, the GoPro Hero 9 is on sale at Amazon and Best Buy for $350, the biggest price drop we’ve seen for this model.

Best Buy is taking $100 off of LG’s 32-inch UltraGear QHD Nano IPS display. Normally $500, you can buy the gaming monitor for $400 instead. This monitor features thin bezels and a 16:9 aspect ratio with a sharp 2560 x 1440 resolution. It’s fast, boasting a 165Hz refresh rate with a 1ms response time, and it’s also compatible with Nvidia’s G-Sync adaptive sync technologies. We might see slightly lower prices come Black Friday, but those who are in the market for a capable 32-inch gaming market should check this out.

PC or Xbox gamers can now now enjoy a three-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription for $38 instead of $45 when they buy it off of Amazon. With the subscription, you can get access to exclusive deals, online multiplayer, EA Play titles, and Microsoft’s cloud gaming service, xCloud, for a multitude of devices. This deal is particularly good for existing subscribers as you can use it to add three months to your existing subscription. Eneba’s also selling a three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $29, but that price often fluctuates.

But wait! There’s more! Here are some other notable deals:

You can pick up Apple’s official iPhone 13 Pro MagSafe leather cases for $50 instead of $59. This deal only applies to the green and purple colors.

Amazon is selling Nintendo’s Joy-Con controllers for $69 instead of their typical $80 when you buy the neon pink and neon green bundle.

The first generation of Amazon’s Echo Show 5 sandstone-colored smart display is selling for $45 instead of $60. You can get an additional 25 percent off when you trade in select devices as well. Read our review.