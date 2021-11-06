Apple’s handy AirTag Loop is selling for a low price at Amazon

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

iPhone owners planning on traveling or making lots of plans this holiday season may find today’s AirTag Loop deal useful. Right now at Amazon, you can buy the handy loop made specifically to carry Apple’s ultrawideband-capable Bluetooth tracker at an all-time low price of around $24 instead of $29. This deal is valid on the orange or deep navy colorways.

Other colors are also on sale, but are selling for a little more. You can pick up the white or yellow variants for $26, for example. Given that AirTags lack a lanyard hole of their own (a very Apple move), you’ll need a loop to securely attach them to backpacks, keys, and other items. So, while you might be buying one a little begrudgingly, but you’ll probably be happy you have it.

Note, however, we have seen the deep navy AirTag loop plunge to as low as $19 on Adorama about a month ago, so there’s a possibility that other retailers may offer deeper discounts as we approach Black Friday. We’ll keep you updated on The Verge’s Guide to Black Friday.

Apple AirTag Loop $24

$29

18% off Apple’s AirTag Loop is designed to keep your Bluetooth tracker in place, and you can use it to clip your AirTags to your keys, luggage, and other accessories. $24 at Amazon

You can take great photos and video clips on your next trip while saving money thanks to today’s great deal on the newest GoPro action camera. Normally $500, Amazon and B&H are selling the GoPro Hero 10 Black for $450 instead. This GoPro Hero camera boasts all the amazing features its predecessor, which we called the “biggest, baddest action camera out there,” and then some. What’s new here includes a new processor, which allows higher frame rates and increased resolution capture. Read our review.

If that’s a little out of your budget, the 2020 GoPro Hero 9 is also on sale at Amazon for $350 — the biggest price drop we’ve seen for this model as well.

Xbox owners can now buy the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller for its best price yet. We once dubbed “the best Xbox controller” when it was released in 2019, and you can now get it for $139 at Walmart instead of $180, and $140 at Target and Microsoft.

The Series 2 makes it easy to customize buttons and analog sticks, while the built-in, rechargeable battery should last for up to 40 hours on a single charge. Wrap-around grips also make the controller easier to hold, while other highlights include adjustable-tension thumbsticks and support for both USB-C and Bluetooth. It’s compatible with the Xbox Series X / S consoles, as well as the Xbox One and Windows 10.

Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller $139

$180

23% off The Xbox Elite Series 2 is easily one of our favorite controllers at The Verge. It’s an improvement on the already excellent Elite Controller, with deep customization, optional rear paddle buttons, plus a swappable d-pad and analog sticks that allow you to tailor its layout to suit your play style in dozens of unique combinations. $139 at Walmart

$140 at Microsoft

$140 at Target

If you’d rather pick up one of the best 2021 video games, Target’s also offering up to 60 percent off select video games for Nintendo, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles through Saturday, November 6th. One of these deals includes 50 percent off Hitman 3, which in our review, we called “the most accessible, cohesive Hitman game to date.” Right now, Target is selling both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One versions for $25 instead of $50. RedCard members can also get an extra five percent off, lowering the price to about $23.75.

Hitman 3 (PS5) $25

$50

51% off In our review, we called the latest Hitman “the most accessible, cohesive Hitman game to date.” Unlike its predecessors, it can also be played on most systems out there — including Stadia and on the Nintendo Switch. $25 at Target

Those in the market for an affordable 4K TV may be interested to know Amazon is now offering the first discounts yet on its new Omni Fire TV and Fire TV 4-Series models. You can save $150 on both the $560 55-inch and $510 50-inch Omni Fire TV models, paying $410 and $360 instead, respectively. The 4K TV works with Alexa and it additionally provides access to major streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and more without extra hardware.

| Amazon Amazon Omni Fire TV $360

$510

30% off Amazon’s new Omni Fire 4K TV works with Alexa and offers built-in microphones so you can turn the TV on and more, while also offering support for two-way video calling. It additionally provides access to major streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and more. $360 at Amazon (50-inch)

$410 at Amazon (55-inch)

Meanwhile, Amazon’s also taking $140 off of the lower-end 55-inch and 50-inch Fire TV 4-Series editions. The larger-sized model usually costs $520, but it now costs $380. The 50-inch version usually costs $470, but now sells for $330. The 4K Ultra HD TV also supports HDR 10 and HLG and comes with a Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote.

But wait! There’s more! Here are some other noteworthy deals:

Amazon is selling its new Fire HD 10 tablet for $100 instead of $150 — an all-time low — when you buy the 32GB version. You can also get an extra 20 percent off when you trade in select devices toward the purchase.

Readers can pick up a pair of Bose’s 2017 QuietComfort 35 Series II noise-canceling headphones, which can seamlessly switch between two paired devices, for $180 instead of $299 from Amazon.