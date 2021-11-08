Buy two games and get one free at Target or Amazon

Clear off some room on your bookshelf because Target and Amazon are having a “buy two, get one free” sale on video games. This sale is unfortunately restricted to physical copies but includes new titles like Call of Duty: Vanguard and Guardians of the Galaxy. While we’re definitely here for the video games, it’s worth mentioning that this deal includes tons of classic and contemporary board games as well, like Exploding Kittens, Animal Crossing Monopoly, and Sushi Go!. If you’re looking to fill out your game collection, we’ve linked to the landing pages for both retailers below.
“Buy two, get one free” video games: Amazon
“Buy two, get one free” video games: Target
The HyperX Cloud II Wireless is one of the best gaming headsets for extended wear, according to our review. Right now, this amazing headset has been discounted to just $130 at Best Buy, bringing it down to its lowest price ever. This deal is normally only available to My Best Buy members, but it’s available to the public for today only. This incredibly comfy headset supports USB-C charging, and although it lacks a built-in audio mixer to adjust game and chat volume, we were still impressed by the overall sound profile of this particular headset.
The Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller is considered by many to be the gold standard for pro controllers. Currently, you can save $40 on this robust and customizable peripheral at Walmart and Target, bringing it down to $140. One of the big caveats in our initial review of this controller was the hefty price tag, and while we could certainly justify the investment, this deal just makes the Series 2 that much more appealing. This hefty controller features trigger stops for quick double taps, back paddles for additional inputs, as well swappable thumbsticks for a truly customizable experience.
Grab a pair of the Beats Solo Pro for just $150 at Walmart today. Originally $300, these noise-canceling headphones are available for their lowest price ever in black, white, or grey colorways. While the lack of a USB-C connection might annoy some Android users, the lightning connection is perfectly suited for anyone that lives in the Apple ecosystem. Our review was impressed by the solid sound quality and effective noise cancellation of these unassuming headphones, and we were pleased with the overall improvement in their design over previous models.
Bose is offering massive discounts on refurbished models of some of its top-of-the-line headphones and earbuds, including the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds for $180 ($100 off) and the Bose QuietComfort 700 headphones for $250 ($130 off). Even the Bose Alto Frames are down to just $100, cutting the original price tag in half. While these products are second-hand, a certified refurbished product is one that’s been returned to Bose and thoroughly inspected to meet their standards. These are, by far, some of the best discounts we’ve seen on these products, and we’re unlikely to see a deal this good on new models. To learn more, make sure to read our reviews for the Bose 700 Headphones and the QuietComfort earbuds.