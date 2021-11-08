Buy two games and get one free at Target or Amazon

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Clear off some room on your bookshelf because Target and Amazon are having a “buy two, get one free” sale on video games. This sale is unfortunately restricted to physical copies but includes new titles like Call of Duty: Vanguard and Guardians of the Galaxy. While we’re definitely here for the video games, it’s worth mentioning that this deal includes tons of classic and contemporary board games as well, like Exploding Kittens, Animal Crossing Monopoly, and Sushi Go!. If you’re looking to fill out your game collection, we’ve linked to the landing pages for both retailers below.

“Buy two, get one free” video games: Amazon

“Buy two, get one free” video games: Target

Related The Verge Holiday Gift Guide 2021

The HyperX Cloud II Wireless is one of the best gaming headsets for extended wear, according to our review. Right now, this amazing headset has been discounted to just $130 at Best Buy, bringing it down to its lowest price ever. This deal is normally only available to My Best Buy members, but it’s available to the public for today only. This incredibly comfy headset supports USB-C charging, and although it lacks a built-in audio mixer to adjust game and chat volume, we were still impressed by the overall sound profile of this particular headset.

Related The best wired or wireless gaming headsets to buy

The Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller is considered by many to be the gold standard for pro controllers. Currently, you can save $40 on this robust and customizable peripheral at Walmart and Target, bringing it down to $140. One of the big caveats in our initial review of this controller was the hefty price tag, and while we could certainly justify the investment, this deal just makes the Series 2 that much more appealing. This hefty controller features trigger stops for quick double taps, back paddles for additional inputs, as well swappable thumbsticks for a truly customizable experience.

Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller $139

$180

23% off The Xbox Elite Series 2 is easily one of our favorite controllers at The Verge. It’s an improvement on the already excellent Elite Controller, with deep customization, optional rear paddle buttons, plus a swappable d-pad and analog sticks that allow you to tailor its layout to suit your play style in dozens of unique combinations. $139 at Walmart

$140 at Microsoft

$140 at Target

Grab a pair of the Beats Solo Pro for just $150 at Walmart today. Originally $300, these noise-canceling headphones are available for their lowest price ever in black, white, or grey colorways. While the lack of a USB-C connection might annoy some Android users, the lightning connection is perfectly suited for anyone that lives in the Apple ecosystem. Our review was impressed by the solid sound quality and effective noise cancellation of these unassuming headphones, and we were pleased with the overall improvement in their design over previous models.

Beats Solo Pro $150

$300

50% off Our top pick for best on-ear noise-canceling headphones. The Beats Solo Pro are ideal if you need a durable pair of headphones while you work out. $150 at Walmart

Bose is offering massive discounts on refurbished models of some of its top-of-the-line headphones and earbuds, including the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds for $180 ($100 off) and the Bose QuietComfort 700 headphones for $250 ($130 off). Even the Bose Alto Frames are down to just $100, cutting the original price tag in half. While these products are second-hand, a certified refurbished product is one that’s been returned to Bose and thoroughly inspected to meet their standards. These are, by far, some of the best discounts we’ve seen on these products, and we’re unlikely to see a deal this good on new models. To learn more, make sure to read our reviews for the Bose 700 Headphones and the QuietComfort earbuds.

Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 (certified refurbished) $250

$380

35% off The Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 are the company’s top-of-the-line noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones. In addition to excellent noise cancellation, they have up to 20 hours of battery life between charges and can connect to two devices at the same time. $250 at Bose

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (certified refurbished) $179

$279

36% off With dynamic, rich sound and the best noise cancellation available in true wireless earbuds, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are a terrific pick if you want to listen to your music in peace. $179 at Bose

Bose Frames Alto (certified refurbished) $100

$199

50% off The Bose Frames Alto are the most stealthy of wireless Bluetooth open-ear sunglasses. They look like most standard eyewear, save for the chunky temples. The lenses are non-polarized, and it comes with a magnetic USB charger. $100 at Bose