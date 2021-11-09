Hisense’s U7G TV brings a speedy 120Hz refresh rate for a low price at Best Buy

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Expect to see plenty of great deals on 4K TVs as we get ever closer to Black Friday at the end of the month. But one of those must-see deals is happening today at Best Buy. The latest version of Hisense’s 55-inch U7G Series TV normally costs $850, but the retailer is selling it for $650 while also throwing in three months free of Apple TV Plus. The TV comes equipped with a 120Hz panel with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and HDR10 Plus. Google Assistant is available right out of the box, as are major streaming apps, including YouTube, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and more.

For the money, it seems tough to find a TV that’s better equipped to provide fast refresh rates for PS5 and Xbox Series X games than the U7G.

Note this model also is included in Hisense’s “100 Day No Regrets Guarantee,” which means you’ll get a refund if you don’t like the TV after trying it out for 100 days. However, you must make sure to register the device with Hisense within 14 days of purchase to be eligible.

Apple’s AirPods Max headphones are some of the best noise-canceling headphones, but the best doesn’t usually come cheap. They originally sold for $549. Today, however, you can pick up a pair for well over $100 off that price — a record low. Amazon is selling the headphones in several styles for $429.

Of course, there are other far cheaper and similarly high-quality headphones out there that you can still get for about half the price. One example is Sennheiser’s Momentum Wireless headphones that are selling for $240 instead of $400 as part of Amazon’s early Black Friday sale. However, the AirPods Max might tempt you if you have several Apple products, as it can seamlessly pair with them. Read our review.

If you’re looking for affordable wireless earbuds instead of the sometimes-pricier over-ear headphones, you can save about $130 when you buy a refurbished pair of Jabra Elite 85t. The earbuds are discounted at several retailers to $150, but right now you can buy them refurbished for just $100 at eBay through Jabra’s digital storefront. Jabra says that these might have minor blemishes but have still been inspected and cleaned by its team. All original accessories are included, and they have a two-year warranty.

Launched last year, these Jabra earbuds feature active noise cancellation and a semi-open design for better comfort. They can simultaneously pair with two devices, as well. Read our review.

In our review, Google’s elegantly designed Pixelbook Go stood out because of its good battery life and excellent keyboard. The main drawback, however, was its price. It normally starts at $849, which is much more expensive than other well-made Chromebooks. But if you really want Google’s own model, it’s selling at an all-time low price right now on Amazon. Equipped with an 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD, the Chromebook is selling for $749 instead of $849, saving you $100.

The 2020 Apple 13.3-inch MacBook Air is $100 off at Amazon. The base configuration, equipped with a 256GB SSD, 8GB of RAM, and an Apple M1 chip, normally sells for $999 but Amazon is selling the silver version for $899.

In his review, The Verge’s Dieter Bohn called the entry-level MacBook the most impressive laptop he’d used in years. It’s fast, he said, with incredible performance, excellent battery life, and a good keyboard. It’s possible that we may see this price drop even further soon, especially as we approach Black Friday. However, this certainly isn’t a bad deal if you need a laptop right now.

For those trying to get fit, Fitbit’s Luxe tracker is now available at its lowest price on Amazon. Typically $150, Amazon is selling it for $100 in various colors. The product comes with a complimentary six-month trial of Fitbit Premium, Fitbit’s fitness subscription service.

The stylish Fitbit Luxe is a good buy for those who want their fitness tracker to look more like jewelry. It boasts a colorful OLED touchscreen display and, like other Fitbit models, the Luxe tracks a variety of metrics including heart rate, sleep, exercise, and more. While it only comes in one size, there are both small and large sized-bands included with every Luxe.

