The PlayStation 5 will be available, once again, at Walmart starting at 3PM ET

There have been several opportunities to get a PS5 over the past week

By Antonio G. Di Benedetto and Cameron Faulkner

Walmart is hosting yet another restock event for the PlayStation 5. The latest one is happening today at 3PM ET / 12PM PT. The retailer has seemingly alternated between offering consoles exclusively to those paying for its Walmart Plus plan and others that are a free-for-all for regular customers, comparatively speaking. Today’s restock fits in the latter category, so you can head over to Walmart’s site to get either the $499.99 PlayStation 5 console that has a Blu-ray disc drive or the $399.99 Digital Edition that omits the disk drive.

As usual, we recommend logging in to an account you might already have or creating one. It can help to have your billing and shipping info already saved in your account, reducing the time it takes to check out and minimizing chances of errors. There’s a chance that Walmart will offer up new waves of stock every 10 minutes, as it has done before. It also might put you in a queue instead. While the queue is a better, more organized tact, we’ve seen mixed results with it so far.

If you don’t manage to nab a console today, fear not — we will continue serving you with details when more restocks happen. Something that’s worth doing is registering for the chance to get an invite to buy a PS5 directly from Sony in November.

Accessories to go along with your console

Sony Pulse 3D headset

  • $99

Sony’s Pulse 3D wireless gaming headset is worth the roughly $100 price tag if you want a wireless model that can let the audio in some PS5-exclusive games shine. It sounds fantastic with titles like Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon’s Souls, as well as more recent hits like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Like the console, this headset has been a little tough to find, but it’s coming back in stock more frequently these days. Sony also released a midnight black version of the headset for $100.

