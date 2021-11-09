Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Walmart is hosting yet another restock event for the PlayStation 5. The latest one is happening today at 3PM ET / 12PM PT. The retailer has seemingly alternated between offering consoles exclusively to those paying for its Walmart Plus plan and others that are a free-for-all for regular customers, comparatively speaking. Today’s restock fits in the latter category, so you can head over to Walmart’s site to get either the $499.99 PlayStation 5 console that has a Blu-ray disc drive or the $399.99 Digital Edition that omits the disk drive.

As usual, we recommend logging in to an account you might already have or creating one. It can help to have your billing and shipping info already saved in your account, reducing the time it takes to check out and minimizing chances of errors. There’s a chance that Walmart will offer up new waves of stock every 10 minutes, as it has done before. It also might put you in a queue instead. While the queue is a better, more organized tact, we’ve seen mixed results with it so far.

If you don’t manage to nab a console today, fear not — we will continue serving you with details when more restocks happen. Something that’s worth doing is registering for the chance to get an invite to buy a PS5 directly from Sony in November.

We are also happy to save you money on everyday purchases outside of restocks, including the lead-up to Black Friday, and we’ll give you the deal digests twice a week when you subscribe to our newsletter.

PlayStation 5 $500 Sony’s flagship next-gen console, which includes a disc drive, allows you to play both digital and physical games for the PS4 and PS5. $500 at Walmart

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition $400 The PS5 Digital Edition costs $400. Compared to the standard PS5, this console is $100 less and does not include a Blu-ray disc drive. $400 at Walmart

Accessories to go along with your console