If you’ve been hunting for a PlayStation 5, Walmart is hosting yet another restock event today for Sony’s next-gen console. For the second time this week, Walmart is selling the disc-based PS5 with a digital copy of God of War Ragnarök. This time, though, the bundle is available to everybody — not just premium Walmart Plus subscribers.
As usual, we recommend logging in to an account you might already have or creating one. It can help to have your billing and shipping info already saved in your account, thus reducing the time it takes for you to check out and minimizing the chance of errors.
If you don’t nab a console today, fear not — we will continue serving you with details when more restocks happen. If you’re looking for more Black Friday deals, be sure to check out our guide to the best Black Friday deals currently available. You can also check out our specific roundup dedicated to gaming deals, some of which we’ve highlighted below.
Sony’s flagship next-gen console, which includes a disc drive, allows you to play both digital and physical games for the PS4 and PS5.
Accessories to go along with your console
If you do manage to secure a PS5 today, there are a few games and additional accessories we recommend picking up, some of which are even currently on sale for Black Friday.
DualSense Wireless Controller (black)$50$7029% off
The black DualSense controller sports the same hardware as the original — haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, etc. — only with a two-tone black design reminiscent of PS2, PS3, and PS4 consoles.
Cosmic red DualSense controller$50$7533% off
Like the original DualSense controller, the cosmic red model features adaptive triggers and haptic feedback but with a vibrant red-and-black design.
Sony Pulse 3D Wireless Headset$69$9930% off
Sony’s own wireless gaming headset is made to showcase the PS5’s 3D audio effect and also works on the PS4.
PlayStation Plus (annual subscription)$43$6028% off
A membership to PlayStation Plus allows PlayStation 4 and PS5 owners to play games online, download free titles every month, and take advantage of discounts on the PS Store.
The Last of Us Part I$50$7029% off
Sony and Naughty Dog gave The Last of Us a fresh coat of paint to make it look, sound, and play more like The Last of Us Part II. If you missed out on the 2013 hit, you’ll want to check it out before the HBO show launches in 2023.
Deathloop (Standard Edition, PS5)$20$6067% off
The latest release from Arcane Studios — the team behind Prey and Dishonored — is a masterpiece in many ways, an open-ended mystery that’s thrilling, action-packed, and just the right amount of weird.