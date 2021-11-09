If you’ve been hunting for a PlayStation 5, Walmart is hosting yet another restock event today for Sony’s next-gen console. For the second time this week, Walmart is selling the disc-based PS5 with a digital copy of God of War Ragnarök. This time, though, the bundle is available to everybody — not just premium Walmart Plus subscribers.

As usual, we recommend logging in to an account you might already have or creating one. It can help to have your billing and shipping info already saved in your account, thus reducing the time it takes for you to check out and minimizing the chance of errors.

If you don’t nab a console today, fear not — we will continue serving you with details when more restocks happen. If you’re looking for more Black Friday deals, be sure to check out our guide to the best Black Friday deals currently available. You can also check out our specific roundup dedicated to gaming deals, some of which we’ve highlighted below.

God of War Ragnarok PlayStation 5 Bundle $ 560 Sony’s flagship next-gen console, which includes a disc drive, allows you to play both digital and physical games for the PS4 and PS5. $560 at Walmart

Accessories to go along with your console

If you do manage to secure a PS5 today, there are a few games and additional accessories we recommend picking up, some of which are even currently on sale for Black Friday.

DualSense Wireless Controller (black) $ 50 $ 70 29 % off $ 50 The black DualSense controller sports the same hardware as the original — haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, etc. — only with a two-tone black design reminiscent of PS2, PS3, and PS4 consoles. $50 at Best Buy

Cosmic red DualSense controller $ 50 $ 75 33 % off $ 50 Like the original DualSense controller, the cosmic red model features adaptive triggers and haptic feedback but with a vibrant red-and-black design. $50 at Best Buy

Sony Pulse 3D Wireless Headset $ 69 $ 99 30 % off $ 69 Sony’s own wireless gaming headset is made to showcase the PS5’s 3D audio effect and also works on the PS4. $69 at Walmart

PlayStation Plus (annual subscription) $ 43 $ 60 28 % off $ 43 A membership to PlayStation Plus allows PlayStation 4 and PS5 owners to play games online, download free titles every month, and take advantage of discounts on the PS Store. $43 at Eneba