The Apple Watch Series 6 is still available for $100 off at Best Buy

Cyber Monday may be over, but Cyber Week continues. If at any point this past weekend you missed out on an Apple Watch deal you were keeping tabs on, fret not, you can still pick up the 40mm, GPS version of the Apple Watch Series 6 for just $299 at Best Buy. That’s a $100 discount on the otherwise $399 wearable, which offers built-in sleep tracking, a blood oxygen sensor, and an always-on display. It’s a more affordable alternative to Apple’s new Series 7, with features you won’t find in the similarly priced Apple Watch SE.

For new subscribers, Best Buy’s also throwing in six months free of Apple Fitness Plus, an exercise service that integrates nicely with the Apple Watch and offers fitness classes. Note, however, this deal is only available on the watch sporting a blue aluminum case with a deep navy sport band. Read our full review.

If you’re looking for a good holiday gift for the gamer in your life, the PlayStation Store is currently discounting several PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 digital titles by up to 80 percent as a part of its “End of the Year” sale. PS4 owners can, for example, pick up a digital copy of Mortal Kombat 11 for just $10 ($40 off) or Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition for $20 ($20 off). Both PS4 and PS5 owners can also enjoy 60 percent off of the $80 Deluxe or $100 Gold editions of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which are on sale for $32 and $40, respectively. The sale will last through December 22nd.

Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition (PS4) $20

$40

This edition comes with the full game as well as Marvel's Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps, a DLC collection that adds three story chapters, new missions, and other post-launch content.

For gamers who are on the market for Nintendo Switch titles, Best Buy also has a great sale going on. Right now, you can buy two games from a small selection of popular titles and get the third game of equal or lesser value for free. The bundle also applies to some games that are already on sale, which could translate to even greater savings. Current standouts include physical versions of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild ($60), as well as Super Mario Odyssey Standard Edition ($38) and Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze ($45). Just hit “Build my package” at the top of the screen to customize the promo to your liking.

Buy two Nintendo Switch games, get a third free Best Buy is currently offering a bundle deal wherein Nintendo Switch users can pick up two popular Switch games from a small selection of titles and get a third for free. Best Buy

We saw a lot of great deals on wireless earbuds this past week, though, sadly, many of them have already expired. Thankfully, Woot is selling Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 — the most recent addition to Samsung’s Galaxy Buds lineup — for just $100 in various styles through December 3rd or while supplies last. That matches the lowest price we saw on the earbuds during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but it’s worth noting that these have a 90-day Woot warranty, not the full one-year warranty against manufacturer defects from Samsung. If you’d rather have that longer coverage, Best Buy and Amazon have them for just $10 more, totaling $110.

In our review, we noted that these lightweight, entry-level earbuds offer active noise cancellation, wireless charging, and a small, low-profile design. They also showcase good audio quality, making them an easy pick for many Android users.

If you managed to score a great deal on an iPad this week, why not make using it even more fun with some great discounted accessories? Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio makes it easier to use your iPad Pro or iPad Air more like a traditional laptop, and right now it’s selling for its lowest price to date. Typically $179, the basic accessory is currently going for $99. Note that the case is only compatible with the first, second, and third generations of the 11-inch iPad Pro, as well as the fourth-generation iPad Air.

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio Case $99

$179

Apple's Smart Keyboard Folio is the best option if you prioritize portability and intend to use your iPad Pro or iPad Air like a laptop.

