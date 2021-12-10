Fitbit’s latest models are getting big discounts today

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Many of Fitbit’s wearables are currently enjoying solid discounts at multiple retailers. A pair of highlights we noticed include the Fitbit Charge 5, normally $179.99, which has been discounted to just $130 at Amazon and Best Buy. Additionally, the Fitbit Versa 3 has been lowered to $179.99 from its regular $229.99 price tag at Best Buy.

While the Fitbit Charge 5 does suffer from a relatively small touchscreen, the lightweight design and excellent battery life are a far more tempting offer at this price point. Read our review.

We haven’t had a chance to review the Versa 3 yet; however, our wearables reviewer, Victoria Song, definitely recommends this Apple Watch look-alike at this price.

Two variations of Samsung’s 8.7-inch Galaxy Tab A7 Android tablet are currently at their lowest prices ever at Best Buy. The base model with 32GB of storage has been reduced to just $120, taking $40 off the regular price. The model that doubles the storage is $70 off, available for $130. This discount applies to both the dark gray and silver colorways. It’s worth noting that Best Buy is offering 20 percent off on a qualifying accessory when purchased with the tablet, netting you additional savings on things like screen protectors and cases, if you’re interested.

Both tablets feature a 1340 x 800 resolution display and boast the Android 11 OS. And while the camera quality and performance aren’t going to win any awards, our reviewer Dan Seifert was still impressed by the overall build quality and battery life of this budget-friendly tablet.

Both flagship models of Sony’s noise-canceling headphones are still getting deep discounts at multiple retailers. The Sony WF-1000XM4 noise-canceling earbuds are currently available at both Walmart and Best Buy for $248, shaving $31.99 off the retail price. If you’re looking for something with a slightly more robust sound or just something to keep your ears warm during the winter months, Best Buy and B&H Photo are currently selling the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones for $248, knocking $101.99 of the regular MSRP.

The XM4 earbuds and headphones occupy top spots in our best wireless earbuds and noise-canceling headphone roundups for a few good reasons. Chris Welch, who reviewed both the WF-1000XM4 and WH-1000XM4, was thoroughly impressed by the overall sound quality and noise-cancellation features of both of these products, even calling the earbuds “a sonic triumph.” You probably won’t regret treating yourself to either of these models.

While gaming accessories will almost always be available in black, it’s nice to see Logitech branching out by offering its peripherals in a wide variety of outrageous color combinations. Currently, the Logitech G435 headset is available in three colorways at Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon for $69.99, taking $10 off the regular price. While you can always go with black, this universally compatible headset also comes in white with light blue accents, as well as a vivid pink and blue combo. The G435 can last up to 18 hours between charging and can pair with devices either through Bluetooth or with the included 2.4GHz wireless dongle. This model is currently our top pick if you’re looking for a wireless gaming headset.

