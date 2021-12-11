Apple’s latest AirPods are selling for just $140 at Amazon

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Things have chilled out considerably this week, both in terms of how cold it has become in parts of the US and how few deals there are compared to the hectic Black Friday and Cyber Monday extravaganza. However, that’s not to say there aren’t some fantastic offers happening both in-store and online. We’ll be keeping a close eye on deals in the next few weeks to make sure you get what you’re looking for ahead of the holidays.

Alright, let’s get to the deals.

I can’t remember the last time an Apple product was discounted so swiftly. That’s what is happening to the third-gen AirPods, which debuted at $179, but are now just $139.99 at Amazon (the correct price will reflect at checkout). While they resemble the AirPods Pro with their shorter stems, the latest AirPods lack active noise cancellation, and they rest in your ear instead of fitting snugly via the Pro’s included silicon tips. Those differences may not matter to some people, and if you’re one of those people, check out this deal before it expires. Read our full review.

While its bigger, more powerful $499.99 Xbox Series X sibling is tough to find, the $299.99 Xbox Series S is comparatively bountiful. At the time of publishing, Amazon is selling stock for the MSRP price, and for Prime members, you’ll have a shot at getting the special edition console for $299.99 that includes in-game currency for both Fortnite and Rocket League.

Presumably for a limited time, HP is offering a fairly capable configuration of its Omen 16 gaming laptop for just $1,304.99 when you use the offer code WINTER10 at checkout (h/t Slickdeals). The price is impressive when you consider what’s inside of this laptop. You’re getting a 16.1-inch FHD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD, and most impressively, an RTX 3070 graphics chip with 115W of total graphics power. Most gaming laptops at this price range include the RTX 3060.

At Buydig, a reputable site that often gets the edge over other retailers by offering extended warranties or Visa gift cards with big-ticket purchases, you can buy a new Surface Pro 8 bundle for just $999. It comes bundled with a Type Cover (usually $100) and an added one-year warranty, giving you two years total of coverage. The Surface Pro 8 on offer is the base configuration (usually $999), with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, an upgradeable 128GB SSD, as well as a 120Hz refresh rate display. You’re getting about $300 worth of extras at no additional cost. Read our full review.

If you have a PC or an Xbox, you can (and should) play Halo Infinite on the cheap with a Game Pass subscription. For new PC subscribers, Game Pass costs just $1 for the first three months of service ($9.99 per month after that) and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $1 for the first month (costing $14.99 monthly afterward). Whichever one you choose, that’s plenty of time to play through the campaign, and to see if its multiplayer component digs its talons into your brain, making you just a little addicted (I’m totally not speaking from personal experience. Nope, not at all).

Of course, you don’t need Game Pass to play Halo Infinite. You can pay $60 for the game... or on second though, just get Game Pass. Read our full Halo Infinite campaign review.

Logitech’s stellar G435 wireless gaming headset is $10 off

$79.99 is a reasonable price to pay for a comfortable, good-sounding wireless headset that offers both 2.4GHz and Bluetooth connectivity. I’m describing the Logitech G435 Lightspeed, a headset that I liked so much I chose it as my favorite wireless headset in our buying guide. Today, however, you can save $10 on it at a number of retailers, including Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy, bringing the price down to $69.99.

