Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Studio is $200 off for the first time at Best Buy

Microsoft’s intriguing Surface Laptop Studio with an articulating display and a plinth platform to keep cool is seeing its first decent price drop since its release a few months ago. The base configuration that normally costs $1,599.99, and comes with an Intel Core i5-11300H processor, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, is down to $1,399.99 at Best Buy for today only. That’s more than a tithe off the plinth, though you’ll need to have a free Best Buy account to get this deal.

This is a good price if you want a laptop that has a display that can be positioned in multiple arrangements, much like the Surface Studio desktop. Though, this deal isn’t for everyone to whom the Surface Laptop Studio tries to appeal, namely creative types who need a lot of horsepower. The discounted configuration has integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, which are no slouch for some light gaming, but it doesn’t compare to the RTX 3050 graphics (in addition to a more powerful CPU) found in the $2,099.99 configuration. Read our review.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio $1,400

$1,600

13% off The Surface Laptop Studio is one of Microsoft’s most ambitious ideas yet, combining the articulating display from its Surface Studio desktop with more power than it’s ever put into a laptop. $1,400 at Best Buy

Also at Best Buy, you can get a huge 75-inch Samsung QN84A Neo QLED 4K TV for $1,100 off its retail price, plus you’ll get a $500 Best Buy gift card with purchase. The final cost is $1,699.99, which is a solid price for a 75-inch TV that — based on its specs — should deliver a lot of bang for the buck. While it lacks HDMI 2.1 ports to play Xbox Series X, PS5, or PC at 4K resolution and 120 frames per second, it has a native 120Hz refresh rate.

More importantly for some, it has full array local dimming for an accurate-looking picture, and its “Quantum HDR 24X” spec claims to reach very high brightness levels of up to 2,400 nits. This TV has four HDMI 2.0 ports, and it supports HDMI ARC, which makes it easy to funnel audio from the TV into a soundbar via HDMI instead of needing extra cables.

Samsung 75-inch QN84A Neo QLED TV $1,700

$2,800

40% off Samsung’s QN84A is a Best Buy-exclusive TV that sports four HDMI 2.0 ports, one of which supports HDMI ARC. This panel has full array local dimming, so it should deliver accurate-looking scenes, whether they’re dark or incredibly bright. $1,700 at Best Buy

Make way for even more Samsung deals offered at Best Buy. The new Galaxy Buds 2 that released this fall are just about $50 off their original $150 price in the black colorway. We’ve seen competitive offers at sites like Woot, but that site typically offers the international version of this product, which lacks a one-year warranty for US customers — that’s not the case with the model available at Best Buy.

In our review, Chris Welch was impressed with the size reduction from generation to generation, along with good audio quality and extra features (that aren’t a guarantee at this price) like active noise cancellation and a wireless charging case. Read our review.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 $100

$150

34% off The Galaxy Buds 2 are the new entry-level wireless earbuds from Samsung. Despite this, they’re packed with enough features that people on a budget might be happy choosing these over the pricier Buds Pro. $100 at Woot

$104 at Best Buy

The final Samsung / Best Buy combo I’m delivering today is on this Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha 2-in-1 laptop that’s steeply discounted. Normally $1,049.99, it’s $749.99 today. The Flex2 features a 13.3-inch FHD QLED screen, Intel’s Core i7-1165G7 CPU, 512GB of storage, and 16GB of RAM. This model released over the summer, and it seems like a capable machine for the price. In terms of ports, it sports one HDMI port, a charging plug, two USB-A ports, one USB-C port, and a microSD card slot.

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha $750

$1,049

29% off The Flex2 Alpha doesn’t have the same OLED as the high-end Galaxy Book Pro, but it’s no slouch when it comes to its 2-in-1 design and specs. It has a QLED display and a capable 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. $750 at Best Buy

Other deals you might be interested in

Razer’s Barracuda X wireless gaming headset that includes a USB-C wireless transmitter (and supports Bluetooth and 2.4GHz) is $79.99 at Amazon, $20 off its usual price.

If you purchase any of these Vizio TVs through GameStop (starting at $428), you’ll get a $100 GameStop gift card.