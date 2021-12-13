Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

The MacBook Air with M1 processor, our top pick for the best laptop of 2021, is currently $200 off at Best Buy. This brings the popular laptop from Apple down to its historical low price of $799.99. We have often seen this MacBook Air discounted by $50, $100, and even occasionally $150, but this level of sale is much less frequent, and as good as it gets. Best Buy’s deal on the MacBook Air is only running for today — scheduled to expire when it strikes midnight on December 14th — or while supplies last.

The configuration of MacBook Air on offer today is the late 2020 model with the Apple-made M1 CPU, outfitted with the base-level 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM. You have your choice of colors from its three options of space gray, gold, and silver.

There are few other laptops as capable in this price range as the MacBook Air, whether you’re dabbling in productivity and work, everyday home and on-the-go computer use, or even light content creation. Its battery life is also exceptional. The biggest knock against this laptop — dongle life aside — is the awful webcam quality. Though there are worse problems to have, especially if you put some of that money saved toward a webcam that is much better than the cameras built into any laptop. Read our review.

