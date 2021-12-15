Save on peripherals from Logitech and Razer

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

The Logitech G604 was originally available for $99.99 but is currently discounted to $44.99 at Amazon, the lowest price we’ve seen for this versatile, MOBA-oriented mouse. The G604 features a powerful 25K DPI optical sensor and 15 programmable buttons. Perhaps the most striking feature of this claw-shaped mouse is the cluster of six buttons above the thumb rest that is ideal for storing macros. This mouse may lack the trademark RGB lighting present with most gaming mice, but this lends the G604 an impressive battery life, reportedly capable of lasting up to 240 hours with a single AA battery.

One of the more impressive ambidextrous mice available from Logitech, the G903 Hero, features a 25K DPI sensor and has buttons that can be added or removed depending on if you’re a righty or lefty. Regularly $149.99, this mouse has been discounted to $89.99 at Amazon. This wireless mouse features a total of 11 programmable buttons and can last up to 140 hours on a single charge, but it is also compatible with Logitech’s Powerplay charging system, which allows the mouse to constantly charge, even while in use. The Powerplay mat is sold separately at Amazon for $119.99.

Razer is offering solid discounts on a pair of the best mice in its armory, the Basilisk Ultimate and Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed. The wireless Basilisk Ultimate has been discounted to $79.99 at Amazon and GameStop, taking $69.99 off the regular retail price. This claw-shaped mouse features a 20K DPI optical sensor, 11 programmable buttons, and boasts impressive battery life. This mouse can be recharged via micro-USB, or via a dock that’s sold separately, or can be purchased as a bundle for $119.99, a $49.99 discount from the regular price.

The Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed is also on sale for $69.99 at Amazon, taking $59.99 off the regular price. This lightweight, ambidextrous mouse features a 20K DPI optical sensor and eight programmable buttons. This mouse can last up to 70 hours on a single charge, but just like the Basilisk, it is compatible with the Razer charging dock, which can be bundled together with the mouse for $97.98 at GameStop.

A clean, wireless, esports-inspired headset, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is currently enjoying a solid $39.99 discount at Amazon, taking the price down to $139.99. Not quite the lowest price we’ve seen for this headset ($129.99), but this is still a solid value for this versatile headset. The BlackShark V2 Pro is lightweight, features a detachable boom mic, and has a dedicated volume knob on the left earcup. The headset can last up to 24 hours on a single charge and still features a 3.5mm audio jack. If you like the aesthetics but aren’t ready to shell out $100 for a headset, you can also check out the standard BlackShark V2, which uses a wired connection, but has been discounted by $25, bringing the regular price down to just $74.99.

NZXT is currently running a promotion taking $100 off its pre-built PCs sitewide. NZXT has remained a staple in the PC building community thanks to its focus on simple and functional design aesthetics. NZXT is also offering this discount with its BLD kits that allow you to build your own PC while minimizing the frustrations that often plague these projects. Each BLD Kit includes everything you’ll need to build your own machine, including tools and an illustrated guidebook with step-by-step video walkthroughs.

The main attraction of this sale is NZXT’s pre-built and custom-built systems, and if you’re still trying to snag a 30-series Nvidia GPU or AMD 6000-series at MSRP, this is one of the best ways to do it. While the BLD service is one of the easiest ways to get a gaming PC with guaranteed performance, you’re always welcome to pick out your own components and have the capable team at NZXT handle the assembly.

