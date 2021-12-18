You can save $10 on any game over $15 during Epic Games’ Winter Sale

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

This weekend, you can be sure that much of The Verge staff will be adding to their pile of PC shame. The Epic Games Store has officially kicked off its annual Winter Sale, bringing sizable discounts on fresh titles like Jurassic World Evolution 2, Battlefield 2042, and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. What’s really cool though, is that Epic is discounting any title that’s more than $14.99 by an additional $10. And don’t sweat it too much if you’re having a tough time figuring out what to buy, as the sale will be running until January 6th.

Regularly $49.99, you can currently grab the Logitech G305 Lightspeed in a variety of colors at Amazon for $29.99. This discount isn’t out of the ordinary, but it's pretty difficult to find a wireless gaming mouse with these specs for this price. In addition to a standard black or white model, the Logitech G305 is also available in purple, blue, green, or teal, making it easy to coordinate colors with the rest of your setup. Weighing just 99 grams and powered by a single AA battery, the G305 can reportedly last for up to 240 hours. It also pairs a 12K DPI sensor with six programmable buttons, allowing for excellent gaming performance.

If you’re looking to ramp up your home theater system, Polk Audio’s MagniFi Max features a pair of wireless satellite speakers and a dedicated subwoofer that might do the trick. Typically $599.99, the 5.1 system is currently discounted at Amazon and Best Buy to just shy of $500, one of its lowest prices to date. This 43-inch soundbar is a solid option for anyone with several consoles or other HDMI-compatible devices, thanks to its trio of HDMI ports and support for HDMI ARC. This model also features Bluetooth connectivity — as well as a 3.5mm port and an optical connection — along with a built-in Chromecast and support for Google Assistant, allowing you to pair it with other Google-compatible devices in your home and control it using voice commands.

Normally $149.99, Amazon is currently offering the Razer Viper Ultimate and its RGB charging dock for just $92.97. This isn’t quite the lowest price we’ve seen for this ambidextrous gaming mouse going for, but it’s still a solid deal if you’re in need of a wireless mouse. The Viper Ultimate comes equipped with a 20K DPI sensor and eight programmable buttons. It can also last up to 70 hours between charges and the charging dock is compatible with other wireless Razer mice, including the Basilisk Ultimate and DeathAdder V2 Pro.

All of Microsoft’s Surface Pro 8 models are currently being discounted by as much as $200 at the Microsoft Store. The base model comes equipped with an Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, and while it would normally cost $1,099, it's currently discounted to just $899.99. This is a solid deal on what reviewer Monica Chin called “the best Surface Pro we’ve seen in years.” Just note that while all the current configurations of the Surface Pro 8 are discounted, some models are only receiving a price cut of $100 or $150. Read our full review.

The Corsair K60 RGB Pro is a keyboard with everything you need, and nothing you don’t. Normally, you’d expect to pay $89.99 for this solid bit of kit, but you can currently find it at Amazon and Target for $69.99, its lowest price to date. The K60 features per-key RGB lighting and linear switches but omits the dedicated volume and media controls often found on other Corsair models to help save space. Amazon’s $20 discount also currently applies to the $79.99 K60 RGB Pro SE, which includes a magnetic wrist rest and PBT double-shot keycaps to cut down on fingerprints.

