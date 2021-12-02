Govee’s immersive backlights are an affordable way to make your TV glow

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

If you’re looking to step up your TV game and make watching movies and gaming more immersive, Govee offers a range of colorful lighting kits that also make for great holiday gifts. One of its most appealing products are the Immersion TV LED backlights, which sync to whatever you’re watching on your 55-inch or 65-inch screen, making it appear as if the TV colors are bleeding out of the frame and onto your walls. Responsive LED strips like these are typically expensive, but right now Govee’s 2020 backlighting kit costs just $61 once you clip the $10 off coupon at Amazon. That’s the kit’s best price to date.

Prefer not to shop at Amazon? Govee is selling this product direct for $63. There’s a newer version of these lights, which farther extends the backlighting with Light Bars. Typically $150, you can buy this one for $130 from Govee or for $140 from Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon.

If you intend to gift these to multiple people, Govee is additionally taking 5 percent off your purchase total when you buy two, 10 percent if you buy three, and 15 percent off if you buy five of them. Use the promo codes XMAS5, XMAS10, and XMAS15 depending on the amount you’re purchasing. We found that both the 2020 model and this year’s version offer great value for the money, even before the discounts.

Govee Immersion TV LED backlights (2021) $130

$150

14% off If you want a more cinematic and immersive TV viewing experience, add these Govee backlights to your 55- or 65-inch TV. It works with any content, and you can get this kit for far less than competing models from Philips Hue. The latest version released in September extends the backlighting to the sides of your TV. Read our review. $130 at Govee

$140 at Amazon

If you missed out on a smart display deal during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you’re in luck: Walmart is now offering a 60 percent off deal on the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 with a bundled Lenovo Smart Bulb, bringing the final sale price down to $25. The Lenovo Smart Clock 2 incorporates a touchscreen display into a form factor that would be right at home on your bedside table. It’s one of the smallest smart displays you can buy, yet it still offers full Google Assistant capabilities and comes with a handy night light feature. Read our review.

Lenovo Smart Clock 2 (with Lenovo Smart Bulb) $25

$70

65% off The Lenovo Smart Clock 2 is the smallest smart display you can buy. The latest version functions as a great night light, comes with a charging dock, and brings the full suite of Google Assistant features to your bedside. $25 at Walmart

The latest AirPods sold out relatively quickly after receiving some of their first significant discounts during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Thankfully, however, Amazon still is selling the third-generation AirPods for $150 at checkout — the lowest we saw them drop to during the recent shopping holiday. That’s a $30 discount on the latest AirPods model, which sport shorter stems, IPX4 water resistance, and improved sound over their last-gen counterpart. However, they lack active noise cancellation, which is found in the AirPods Pro. Read our full review.

AirPods (third-gen) $150

$179

17% off Similar in appearance to their sleeker sibling, the AirPods Pro, the latest entry-level AirPods boast a new charging case and shorter stems. They’re also water resistant, unlike the 2019 model, and sport better battery life. $150 at Amazon

If you don’t mind buying refurbished, Sonos is discounting several products right now. For those interested in the Sonos Beam, the first generation is selling for $319 as opposed to $399, the full retail cost when purchased new. Although the soundbar lacks support for Dolby Atmos like the second-gen model, we found it’s still a competent smart speaker that shares many features in common with the newer version. Sonos is also discounting the third-gen Sonos Sub, selling it for $599 refurbished. That is $150 less than if you were to purchase the wireless subwoofer new. The second-gen model, typically $699, is also selling for $549.

All of the products in this sale will arrive in a box with all original accessories and cables, and they’ve been certified directly from Sonos. That means the company has tested and given each an internal and external cleaning and inspection. They also come with a one-year warranty and a 45-day money-back guarantee.

Sonos Beam (first-generation) $319

$399

21% off The Beam is Sonos’ entry-level soundbar that makes it easy to improve any sound coming out of your TV. $319 at Sonos

If you missed out on a great TV deal during Black Friday, fret not, because Amazon still offering a significant discount on many sizes of one of the best TVs for gaming, the LG C1. The $1,500 55-inch is still selling for $1,297, while the $2,500 65-inch is going for $1,797. Regardless of which configuration you choose, however, all sport several features gamers will love, including a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision HDR compatibility, and support for HDMI 2.1. Best Buy is offering the same discounts on the 55- and 65-inch models.

