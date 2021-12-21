Bose’s noise-canceling QC35 II are back down to their lowest price

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

A set of noise-canceling headphones should definitely come in handy if you’re planning to travel soon. They’re essential if you want to silence the hum of the jet engines or to hush distracting sounds that are keeping you from concentrating. If you’re interested in a good set that won’t cost you too much, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones are $169 off their original price at Target and Amazon. These retailers are selling the QC35 II for just $179.99 instead of $349, although note your order will most likely not arrive by Christmas.

Like their predecessor (as well as newer Bose models), these are comfortable, lightweight headphones that also come with other praiseworthy features, including good sound quality and the ability to seamlessly switch between two paired devices. Bose’s newer $329 QuietComfort 45 headphones are discounted at $279, but if those are out of your budget, the QC35 II are a solid alternative.

Shifting away from headphones to gaming, ​​Logitech’s wired G502 Hero gaming mouse is more affordable than usual today. This mouse shares a lot of features in common with the pricier wireless counterpart, the $150 G502 Lightspeed, except for its actual price. Best Buy is currently selling G502 Hero SE for $29.99 when you’re signed in with a free My Best Buy account (if you don’t see this price, it may reflect at checkout).

What’s more, if you click on the “Hot Offer” link underneath the price, you can add a three-month subscription to PC Game Pass for just $20 (usually $29.99).

Logitech G502 Hero SE $30

$80

63% off Logitech’s G502 Hero has most of the same features of our top pick, the G502 Lightspeed — except it’s wired. If you’re okay with that, this is an excellent mouse that you can usually find for $50 or less. $30 at Best Buy

It may not arrive in time for Christmas or Kwanzaa, but the newest Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 instant camera will still make for a great belated holiday gift. Right now, you can buy select Instax Mini 11 bundle colorways for $69.95 instead of $79.95 from Amazon and Kohl’s, with the latter retailer offering an option to pick it up before the holidays if your local store has it in stock. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen so far on a bundle that includes a 10 pack of Instax Mini film, hexagon photo holders, a curved frame, and an Instax idea book.

Amazon is selling various Level Lock smart lock models for their second-best price to date. Right now, for example, you can buy the regular $249 Level Lock for $211.60. If you want to keep your existing lock or you just want something a little cheaper, the Level Bolt simply replaces your lock’s internals, and it’s selling for $179 instead of $199.

With its discreet design, the Level Lock could easily pass as just a regular deadbolt lock. All of its electronics and mechanics are hidden inside. However, despite the plain appearance, you can open and close the lock with your phone and, if you’re an owner of an Apple HomeKit hub owner, with your voice via compatible devices. Read our review of the Level Lock and Bolt.

Level Lock $212

$249

16% off Unlike other smart locks, the Level Lock hides all of its electronics and mechanics. You can still open and close the lock with your phone though and, if you’re an owner of an Apple HomeKit hub owner, with your voice. $212 at Amazon

| The Verge Level Bolt $179

$199

11% off If you want to keep your existing lock, the Level Bolt simply replaces your deadbolt’s internals. $179 at Amazon

If you don’t mind buying it refurbished, you can save over $200 on the best drone under $1,000. DJI’s official Newegg storefront is selling a refurbished DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo for $750 instead of $988, the cost when purchased new. This price includes the drone, a power cable, a remote controller with extra sticks, a shoulder bag, six low-noise propellers, a battery-to-power bank adapter, and more. The midrange drone offers up to 34 minutes of flight time, a built-in 48-megapixel camera, as well features like ActiveTrack 3.0, which can automatically follow a subject. Read our review

DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo $750

$988

25% off The DJI Mavic Air 2 offers 34 minutes of flight time, as well as an improved, 48MP camera. It also touts features like ActiveTrack 3.0 and SmartPhoto, the latter of which automatically adjusts settings based on what the drone is pointing at. $750 at Newegg

Check out some other notable deals: