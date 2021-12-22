Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Dealsmas, now that we’re just a few days away from the holiday and there are still some excellent gifts to get before time truly runs out. While we have been tracking some gift ideas this week that still arrive in time, today, let’s bear down on a bunch of excellent sales — some on frequently discounted products that hit new low prices and others on newly launched gadgets to cut you early adopters a break.

Leading us off, it just isn’t the holiday season without a great Apple Watch deal — and in such a festive color. The green Apple Watch Series 7 may appear darker in person than in some photographs, but right now, it’s the cheapest way to get the latest smartwatch from Apple. You can pick up the base 41mm GPS model in green with a matching sport band for $339 at Amazon and Best Buy. That’s a savings of $60 and the lowest price to date.

Apple’s latest watch offers a larger display that stretches further out to the edges, and it’s more rugged than ever with IP6X dust resistance. This deal drops the price another $10 below the previous best discount we’ve seen, and if you make your move quick enough, it should arrive in time for Christmas from either retailer. Read our review.

Turning from the world of smartwatches to the world of smart... lamps? No, it’s a speaker? Wait, do they know what it actually looks like? (They make smart versions of that as well, don’t they...)

OK! Jokes aside, Sony’s new LSP-X3 combination lamp speaker may look like a fancy bong, but it’s actually a connected gadget that can help set the mood with light and audio. This portable Bluetooth speaker is all about vibes, as the glass-encased candlelight-style LED can mimic the flicker effect of an actual candle while you relax to your tunes (perhaps The Grateful Dead or Phish?).

The Sony LSP-X3 was just released, but it is already discounted to $248 at Amazon and $249.99 at Best Buy, which is about $100 off its sticker price. It still arrives in time for Christmas, so you can gift it to a loved one and record their confused reaction when they open it and wonder just what kind of stuff you think they’re into. Read our review.

Staying within Sony’s world of audio devices for a moment, though getting back to much more conventional designs, the new Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds are another new product that can be picked up for early discounts. We gave this one a quick mention yesterday while it was part of Amazon’s deal of the day and priced at just $58, but if you missed out, you can still pick it up today for $68.

Normally priced at $100, these earbuds offer a great value proposition for great sound and 10 hours of continuous battery life during playback. This deal ships after Christmas, but you may be hard-pressed to find this quality at the price. Remember, late Christmas gift rhymes with great Christmas gift. Read our review.

For the Samsung fans in the audience, the flagship Galaxy Buds Pro are a well-established set of quality earbuds that feature active noise cancellation and a great balance of sound quality and comfort. They tick all the boxes that some models leave out, like good quality audio during phone calls, thanks to their triple microphone array with beamforming. Samsung, Best Buy, and Amazon are selling the Galaxy Buds Pro for just $129.99 in violet, silver, and black colorways — a discount of $70 that matches their all-time low price. Each retailer indicates that these discounted buds should still arrive in time for Christmas. Read our review.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro $130

$200

36% off Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro have a blend of tech found in the Buds Plus and Buds Live, with the best sound quality the company has achieved yet in a pair of earbuds. $130 at Amazon

$130 at Samsung

The holidays offer a great time to catch up on the year’s back catalog of excellent video game titles, and if you’re an Xbox or PC player in need of extra controllers for some local multiplayer, then you’re currently in luck. Amazon has discounts on the standard Xbox Series X / S controllers in some vibrant colors, including the tennis ball green electric volt, as well as pulse red and shock blue. Each of these is about $50 at checkout, discounted from their usual prices of $64.99.

While the standard Xbox controller is a quality gamepad, if you prefer something even more premium, you can opt for the Xbox Elite Series 2. This customizable, pro-level controller is currently on sale for its best price of $139.99 at Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon ($40 off).

Xbox Wireless Controller (electric volt) $50

$65

24% off Microsoft’s latest Xbox controller features a Share button and a USB-C charging port if you decide to use the optional rechargeable battery. $50 at Amazon

Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller $140

$180

23% off The Xbox Elite Series 2 is easily one of our favorite controllers at The Verge. It’s an improvement on the already excellent Elite Controller, with deep customization, optional rear paddle buttons, plus a swappable d-pad and analog sticks that allow you to tailor its layout to suit your play style in dozens of unique combinations. $140 at Walmart

$140 at Best Buy

Changing gears from gaming to Google, if you haven’t bought into a smart home system, it may feel challenging to consider where to begin. If you’re partial to the Google Assistant, the current deal from Lowe’s on the Google Nest Mini (second-gen) with a GE smart plug adapter may be one of the easiest ways to get your toe in the water. The bundle normally runs $59.99, but you can get it from Lowe’s for $24.99 until the new year. It will not ship in time for Christmas, but you might be able to find it available for store pickup at a Lowe’s near you.

This can make an excellent gift for a family member who just wants to be able to say, “Hey Google, turn off the light,” with a traditional light source, or you can plant it at your in-laws’ house (with their permission) to easily reset their router when they call you about internet trouble. The Nest Mini (second-gen) is also a solid little speaker for listening to music, so this bundle is very versatile for just $25. Read our review.

Google Nest Mini (second-gen) plus GE Smart Plug $25

$60

59% off The Google Nest Mini (second-generation) is the tiny puck-shaped speaker with the Google Assistant. Control smart home functions, set timers, and call up music with your voice. With the bundled GE Smart Plug, you can even give some smart functionality to legacy home products. $25 at Lowe’s

More deals to go with your egg nog