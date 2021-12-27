Deck out your new Oculus Quest 2 with discounted accessories

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

During the Christmas holiday, it was easy to pick up on the theme on Twitter that many of you either bought or received an Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headset. Well, in perfect timing, Oculus has discounted many of its official accessories for the Quest 2, which can help to protect your headset, as well as make it more comfortable to wear. We’ve seen promotions that discount these add-ons when you purchase a headset, but never by themselves, so that’s why they’re prominently featured today.

Best Buy has the best deal on the Elite Strap that replaces the fabric strap that comes with your Quest 2. It distributes the weight of the headset more evenly on your head, with adjusters on the top and rear of the Elite Strap. Normally $49, it’s just $34 at Best Buy (it’s $34 at Amazon, too, but it’ll ship in five to six weeks, apparently). It costs $39 at Walmart.

I recently bought one, and I’m about to buy another — not because I love them that much, mind you. Based on my experience, they tend to last about a year under normal wear-and-tear, with the plastic side arms eventually breaking. Thankfully, Oculus now offers a two-year warranty on this product, and the company can replace broken straps free of charge.

I also recommend the Oculus Quest 2 zip-up case, which provides a safe place for your headset and controllers to reside when they aren’t in use. We’re also seeing this product discounted for the first time, from $49 down to $39.

Micro Center retail stores aren’t too common to find in the US, but if you have one near you, you can get the best price on Apple’s new AirPods Pro that offer MagSafe charging. These launched at $249.99, but they’re all the way down to $159.99. You can reserve a set online at the store closest to you, but you’ll need to actually make the trek to a Micro Center store to pick them up. That might be worth it to some, but don’t fret if it’s a no-go with you. We’re likely to see this deal at other retailers in the coming weeks.

The Microsoft 365 Family plan (one-year, auto-renewing, up to six people) — which gives you access to apps like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, as well as 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage for each person, and more — is selling for its normal $99.99 cost, but it comes with a complimentary $50 gift card. You’ll receive a digital code for Microsoft 365 Family, but the $50 Amazon gift card will be delivered by mail.

Microsoft 365 Family (includes $50 gift card) $100 For a limited time, Microsoft 365 Family, which offers a suite of Office apps and 1TB of storage for up to six people, includes a complimentary Amazon gift card. $100 at Amazon

In the latest round of “deals I should have had the patience to wait a few more weeks for,” Shin Megami Tensei V for the Nintendo Switch is down to $34.99 from its normal $59.99 price. This game is often compared to Persona, and it’s not an unfounded comparison, given that the franchise was spun out of Shin Megami Tensei.

You’ll find some similarities, primarily in the turn-based combat, the foes you’re up against, and the fact that they’re both long-lasting RPG adventures. Though, Shin Megami Tensei has a reputation for being more difficult and brooding than Persona. They’re each great in their own ways.

Shin Megami Tensei V $35

$60

42% off The latest entry in the Shin Megami Tensei franchise launched in 2021 for the Nintendo Switch, featuring new gameplay elements and a bold, new look. $35 at Amazon

Other deals that may interest you

Amazon’s second-gen Echo Buds with active noise cancellation and USB-C charging cost just $69.99 at Amazon, down from their normal $119.99 price. This model comes with a wired charging case.

We saw the bronze-colored Ember Smart Mug 2 selling at a discount before the holidays, but the white-colored mug is discounted at Best Buy right now, costing $99.99. This is $30 off the usual cost.