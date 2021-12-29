Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

If getting fit is one of your New Year’s resolutions, or if you, like me, are ending the holiday season feeling so bloated you can barely carry your own weight from all of that food (true story), today’s Apple Watch Series 7 discount couldn’t have arrived at a better time. Both sizes of the Series 7, Apple’s latest model that boasts a larger display than its predecessor, are discounted at Amazon. At the moment, the retailer is selling the 45mm, GPS-equipped model with a blue aluminum case and a blue Sport Band for $379 instead of $429.

Have a smaller wrist or prefer a smaller watchface? The 41mm, GPS-only version is currently selling for $349 in select styles (normally $399), meaning there’s a way to save no matter the size you’re after. Read our review.

For Samsung fans, the flagship Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds are now selling at a new all-time low. Amazon is currently offering the earbuds, which offer active noise cancellation, for just $124.99 instead of $199.99 in all available colorways. In his review published earlier this year, Verge reviewer Chris Welch praised these comfortable, water-resistant earbuds for their good quality audio, both in and out of phone calls. Read our review.

If you’re in the market for a powerful Windows tablet that can transform into a laptop (and includes the keyboard at no extra cost), you can save over $1,000 right now on various configurations of Lenovo’s ThinkPad X12 Detachable. Typically $2,219, Lenovo, for example, is selling the version that we reviewed, outfitted with 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1130G7 processor, for $989.10 when you use the promo code CLEAR10 (the code may automatically apply itself in some cases).

In our review, we noted how the X12’s processor and 3:2 aspect ratio display impressed us. While the specs aren’t meant for gaming, what the X12 can deliver should be more than enough for everyday productivity work. And it’s a better value in terms of specs than its rivals, the Surface Pro 7 Plus and Surface Pro 8. As a bonus perk, the accessories you probably need to get work done, like a stylus and keyboard cover, are included in the price, whereas Surface Pro owners need to pay around $100 extra for such accessories.

If Lenovo’s ThinkPad X12 is out of your budget, the company’s Chromebook Duet is also currently on sale at Best Buy for $249 instead of $299. While this isn’t its lowest price, it matches the discount we saw during Cyber Monday. This Duet model has 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a detachable keyboard included. In her review, The Verge’s Monica Chin praised the Chromebook’s 11-hour battery life and ultra-portable design.

For those who don’t mind buying preowned games, you can currently buy two games and get one free during GameStop’s latest sale. Check out this long list of eligible titles. Given these are preowned titles, each game is already cheaper than buying it new, which yields even greater savings.

Looking for highlights? You can pick up a used copy of Deathloop for the PlayStation 5 for $20.99 ($39.99 new), the PlayStation 4 version of Call of Duty: Vanguard for $39.99 ($56.99 new), and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the Nintendo Switch for $44.99 ($54.99 new). As an added bonus, shipping is also free on orders over $35.

Check out these other good deals happening now:

Amazon is discounting almost all of its official Apple iPhone 13 MagSafe cases, starting at $37.49 instead of $49 in various colors. These include both silicone and clear cases as well as leather offerings, and you can check out this page to see the full list on sale.

You can easily control the lighting in your home with your voice or an app (whether you’re home or from afar) using Kasa’s discounted Wi-Fi-enabled Smart Dimmer Switch. Compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT, it’s on sale right now for $17.99 instead of $22.99, which is just a few dollars shy of its lowest price ever. Note that you’ll need to manually apply the clip-on coupon listed beneath the price to take advantage of the deal.

The new $39.99 Roku Express 4K Plus is back down to $24 at Amazon, which is an all-time low for this streaming stick. It offers support for HDR10+ and AirPlay.