The best after-Christmas deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more

Whether you’ve got a stack of gift cards burning a hole in your pocket or ended up with two air fryers that you don’t have room for, there are still plenty of deals to help you stretch your spending before the new year. Below we’ve outlined some of the best tech deals, sales, and promotions from a variety of retailers across a number of categories to make sure you don’t end up with two stand mixers when you didn’t even need one.

Smart home deals

While they certainly aren’t for everyone, the usefulness of Amazon’s Echo devices makes them an excellent value, especially if you have an older model to trade in. Currently, many Echo devices — including the standard fourth-generation Echo, the Echo Show 5, and Echo Show 8 — are selling for the same prices we saw on Black Friday. If you pair that with the potential 25 percent discount you'll receive when you trade in an older Echo device tied to your account, you’ve got a great way to upgrade your home automation setup.

Amazon’s Echo devices are available at a variety of retailers for the same price, but note that if you’re planning to trade in an older device, you can only do so through Amazon directly.

Gaming deals

GameStop’s year-end sale is worth checking out, especially if you don’t have any problems with physical copies of preowned games. Currently, all preowned games are buy two, get one free. Buying preowned titles is a great way to save a modest amount on titles that would otherwise be full price, and GameStop often has games that are barely a month old with preowned stickers attached to them.

Even if you’re not keen on buying preowned titles, many new titles have been discounted by as much as 50 percent off.

We understand that most games take the shape of a download code these days, but if you have a little extra shelf space or want to clear out some older titles to free up some real estate, these promotions are worth looking into.

If you were lucky enough to get an Oculus Quest 2 as a gift for the holidays, you’ll likely want some accessories. The protective Oculus Quest 2 Carrying Case and Oculus Quest 2 Elite Strap can really elevate your overall experience with this flagship VR headset. Thankfully, these little extras are still enjoying modest discounts at several retailers.

Two of the most popular outlets for PC games are currently hosting their annual winter sales. The Steam Winter Sale is taking place until January 5th and Epic Games’ Winter Sale will be available until January 6th. While there are exclusive titles for both stores, we’d recommend checking the Epic Game Store first, simply because the sale includes an additional $10 discount on any title that costs more than $14.99. This discount applies not just to full-price titles but games that are already discounted.

Headphone and earbud deals

Smartwatch deals

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm, GPS) $349

$399

13% off The smaller, 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 comes in a range of colors with either GPS or GPS and LTE. $349 at Amazon

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS) $229

$279

18% off Apple’s midrange wearable, the Apple Watch SE, serves as a step up from the Series 3, with features and a design similar to the flagship Series 6. $229 at Walmart

4K TV deals

LG C1 OLED (48-inch) $1,100

$1,300

16% off LG’s C1 OLED starts with a 48-inch model, going up to 83 inches. All sizes of this OLED feature a 120Hz refresh rate, FreeSync and G-Sync support, and a fast processor. $1,100 at Best Buy

The 55-inch Insignia F50 is available for in-store pickup at Best Buy for $429.99, $220 off the TV’s typical retail price.

Amazon is discounting various configurations of Samsung’s The Frame TV, which doubles as wall art and an HDR-compatible QLED TV, with the 43-inch starting at $847.99 instead of $999.99.

The 70-inch Vizio MQ7 4K TV is available for in-store pickup at Best Buy for $999.99 instead of its usual $1,099.99.

Laptop, Chromebook, and tablet deals

Lenovo Yoga 9i $1,250

$1,750

29% off The Lenovo Yoga 9i is a portable, convertible laptop with standout audio and a garaged stylus. This model comes with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Read our review. $1,250 at Best Buy

Lenovo’s $2,219 ThinkPad X12 Detachable is $989.10 when you use promo code CLEAR10 . This model comes with 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor. Read our review .

. This model comes with 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor. . Samsung’s 11.6-inch Galaxy Chromebook 4 is on sale for $179.99 instead of $250 at Amazon. This particular model includes 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

Lenovo’s 128GB Chromebook Duet is available for $249 ($50 off) at Best Buy. Read our review.

Streaming device deals

The Roku Streambar is discounted to just $99 at Amazon, about $30 off the initial list price. The soundbars offer a convenient all-in-one solution, featuring a built-in Roku Streaming Stick 4K Plus, support for Apple’s AirPlay 2, and Bluetooth.

The 32GB, 2021 Apple TV 4K is $169.99 instead of $179 at Amazon. Read our review .

. The new $39.99 Roku Express 4K Plus is back down to $24 at Amazon, which is an all-time low for the streaming stick.

Other deal highlights

Amazon is currently discounting Western Digital’s 2TB and 4TB My Passport models. Regularly $379.99, you can buy the 2TB SSD for $199.99, or the $679.99 4TB model for $529.99.

Razer’s Kiyo webcam is $69.99 instead of $99.99 at Best Buy.

Amazon is discounting most of Apple’s official iPhone 13 MagSafe cases — including the silicon, leather, and plastic models — starting at $37.49 in various colors.

Sony’s ZV-1 point-and-shoot camera is currently on sale for $746 with a vlogger accessory kit at B&H. The bundle includes a wireless shooting grip and a 64GB memory card.