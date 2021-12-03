Today marks one week since Black Friday (good riddance). The shopping weekend and Thanksgiving holiday may already feel as though they happened ages ago, but some deals have stuck around while new ones continue to crop up. We can’t stop time from flying by, but we can keep serving you the best tech deals possible.
Kicking things off, the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack has reached a new all-time low price. The portable battery was released in the summer, and it didn’t take long to see some decent discounts. Now, just in time for holiday gifting, you can pick up the MagSafe Battery Pack for $75 at Amazon or Best Buy — a whole $25 off. This battery pack may not be able to fill an iPhone 12 or 13 from empty, but it’s one of the handiest ways to keep them topped off. Also, it can play the role of a MagSafe wireless charging puck for your AirPods. Read our review.
You can score a great deal on one of the best all-in-one VR headsets, the Oculus Quest 2 (soon to be known as the Meta Quest 2). Walmart is currently offering a refurbished Oculus Quest 2 with 64GB of storage for just $199. That is $100 less than you can currently get the 128GB model. While it’s a little more slim on storage, that crisp Benjamin you’ll save can go toward a whole bunch of games or a Supernatural subscription. We wouldn’t normally recommend this deal, but it puts us at ease knowing that this refurbished model carries a full one-year warranty through Oculus and a 30-day return policy. Read our review.
Shifting from VR gaming to laptop gaming, the Microsoft Store is offering the first major discount on the Razer Blade 14. Normally selling for $2,200, you can get Razer’s 14-inch gaming laptop for $2,001 ($200 off).
The newest Blade laptop packs a punch in the performance department, despite being smaller than the Blade 15. It features a fast Ryzen 9 processor, Nvidia’s RTX 3070 GPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and 165Hz QHD display. The Blade 14 takes most of the graphical chops of the Blade 15 Advanced and puts it in a more portable package. Read our review.
If you’re in need of a laptop more for work and productivity duties than gaming, the Acer Swift 5 has a lot to offer in a lightweight package. The 14-inch laptop weighs in at just a bit over two pounds, yet it packs adequate power and storage for the price. You can get the Swift 5 from either Amazon or Adorama for $300 off the normal cost, bringing the price down to just $1,000. This is a sizable discount for this well-rounded laptop that came out at the end of 2020. Read our review.
A recent inclusion in our home tech holiday gift guide, the Ember Mug 2 is a smart mug that keeps your beverage hot for up to 80 minutes with its rechargeable battery. You may feel some reservations over having one more smart device to worry about charging, but the Ember can provide endless heat for your drink, so long as it’s resting on its coaster. Best Buy has the larger, 14-ounce version in blue for $100 — a discount of $30. This brings it down to the same price as the smaller, 10-ounce Mug 2.
More deals to usher in the weekend with
- A four-pack of Tile Mate (2022, with user-replaceable batteries) location trackers is just $56 direct from Tile. That’s a combined discount of $14. Tile trackers are also available on today’s Amazon epic deals, for up to 30 percent off, though the exclusive deal from Tile offers more value if you prefer a bundle of trackers.
- Google’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on its own digital storefront are done, but you can still get the Nest Hub (second-gen) smart display in charcoal at that excellent $50 price (50 percent off) at Walmart. Read our review.
- GameStop still has a bunch of Cyber Week deals on some great video games, like Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy for $27, Life is Strange: True Colors for $30, Demon’s Souls for $40, Resident Evil Village for $30, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for $30, and Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package for $20.
- Need a game for entertaining friends or family in the holiday season? WarioWare: Get it Together on the Nintendo Switch is fun for up to four players. Walmart has the digital version for the best price around at $41 ($9 off), while Amazon has the physical cartridge for $45 ($5 off).
- The Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS, 41mm) is still available for $379 ($20 off) at Amazon, which matches the Black Friday pricing on the latest smartwatch from Apple. Read our review.
- The first-gen Sonos Beam soundbar is $30 off at Best Buy, bringing it down to $370 in the white colorway. We mentioned it in yesterday’s deals roundup, though that was on a refurbished unit for $319 direct from Sonos. Read our review.