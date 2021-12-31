Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

It’s New Year’s Eve, and while that means we are very soon waving goodbye (and good riddance) to the year 2021, it just wouldn’t be special enough day without a selection of great tech deals from your friends at Verge Deals. This has certainly been a jam-packed year full of, well, chaos, but also some great gadgets and worthwhile savings that help you save some coin along the way. While we can’t wait to bring you even more in 2022, let’s not get ahead of ourselves too quickly. Below, we’ll highlight some of the best deals for you in the world of tech.

Starting us off, there is no better bang-for-the-buck tablet on the market for most people than Apple’s latest base-model iPad. The 10.2-inch model mostly stands alone in terms of the price-to-performance ratio while also having such an expansive ecosystem of apps, accessory compatibility, and long-lasting support via software updates. Whether it’s mostly a Netflix-machine for your family or the main homework tool for a child, the base iPad is a workhorse that easily sells at its $329 entry price point. That is probably why we have seen such infrequent discounts this year, though we are now in luck. Amazon has the base 64GB Wi-Fi configuration for $299, saving you $30. If you’re in need of more storage, the 256GB model has the same discount, knocking it down to $449.

While the latest iPad looks nearly the same as most models before it, its updated A13 Bionic CPU is much faster than its predecessor. Also, its front-facing camera now has Center Stage, to automatically follow you in the frame during video calls. How perfect, since it seems like our Zoom-centric ways will not change just yet for early 2022.

Looking for a little more than Apple’s entry-level offerings? The iPad Air is the mid-range option in Apple’s lineup — sitting well above the base model, but less costly than the iPad Pro options — and for many people it’s the Goldilocks of being “just right” in terms of power and features. The iPad Air features a speedy A14 Bionic processor and Touch ID fingerprint sensor combined with a 10.9-inch screen in a fairly compact footprint. It has all of the looks of the Pro models without the same heft in price. Today, you can get it from Walmart for just $539, which is $60 off its usual price of $599 for this base configuration with 64GB of storage and Wi-Fi radio. Read our review.

You’ve probably already heard plenty of “new year, new you” hyperbole, and unfortunately, that will continue to ring out well into January and February, but here’s a resolution you might have not considered: get better lighting. If you’re working from home or just spending a lot of time at your place during the long and dreary winter months, lighting can be a robust mood-enhancer. Nanoleaf’s Elements line of illuminated wood-look panels can brighten up a workspace and give a touch of warmth to an otherwise humdrum room. You can choose your desired pattern layout when you mount them, and customize the glowing effects to suit your vibe or mindset.

Nanoleaf has been running some great discounts across a variety of its products, though the Elements are our choice for the best deal around. You can get the a seven-panel starter kit direct from Nanoleaf or Best Buy for $70 off, bringing them to their all-time low price of $229.99. For additional coverage, a three-panel kit is $20 off at Best Buy as well. Though time is running out on this deal, as it’s set to expire on New Year’s Day.

Ready to close out 2021 strong? Here’s an idea. Get a great pair of noise-canceling headphones, and block out the rest of the world for a little while. I think that’s what most of us want to do with 2021, and let’s be honest, we owe it to ourselves. The Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless headphones are tied for fourth place in our list of best headphones for 2021, but they are without a doubt one of the most unique looking sets you can buy that back up good looks with quality sound.

Amazon has the Momentum 3 Wireless in white for just $217.13, saving a whopping $182 off MSRP. These are an excellent set of headphones with a punchy sound, and they’re back down to their all-time low price. Read our review.

More deals that still won’t help you recall the words to Auld Lang Syne

If you need some speedy external storage for a phone, tablet, drone, or Nintendo Switch, a Lexar 256GB 1066x microSD card is currently $32.99 on Amazon ($27 off).

Logitech’s G335 wired headset could be described as an affordable, no-frills gaming headset, but it’s got some vibrant stylings to accompany its affordable price. The black model is just $48.23 on Amazon (about $22 off). The mint and white colorways are $49.99 each, and all of them feature colorful accents and a mic that mutes when you flip it up.