Buy two Nintendo Switch games and get one free at Best Buy

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Best Buy is still hosting its mix-and-match sale featuring some excellent titles from the Nintendo Switch game library. Right now you can get a third game of equal or lesser value for free if you buy two other select titles. This offer includes first-party titles like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Mario Tennis: Aces that rarely see discounts. While this offer is limited to 11 titles, this is one of the best ways to stock up on games that are exclusive to the Nintendo Switch.

Related The next N64 game for Nintendo Switch Online is Paper Mario

While not quite as enticing as Black Friday prices, Best Buy has discounted all models of the 11-inch iPad Pro that launched in 2020, with some versions receiving discounts of up to $200. This tablet is available with up to 1TB of built-in storage and comes with many of the same features you’ll find on the latest version, except the M1 processor. This includes USB-C charging, a 120Hz refresh rate display, and dual-lens rear cameras. However, if you’re in the market for something with a bit more screen real estate, Best Buy is offering similar discounts on 2020 model of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Read our review.

The Brydge Pro Plus is a quick and easy way to transform your iPad into a MacBook. Currently, Brydge is offering the 11-inch version of this combination screen protector and keyboard for $120 and the 12.9-inch for $130, taking $30 and $40 off the regular prices, respectively. This case is designed to closely emulate the classic look and feel of the backlit keyboard on the MacBook Pro and even includes a trackpad in its list of features. Sam Byford noted in his review that the Brydge Pro Plus transforms the iPad Pro into a convenient laptop form factor, even though some of the gestures you can use on the Apple magic keyboard aren’t available here.

Brydge Pro Plus for iPad Pro $120

$150

20% off If you’re looking for a competent iPad keyboard, Brydge’s Pro Plus has backlit keys and a generously sized trackpad. The model is available for both the 12.9-inch and 11-inch iPad Pro. $120 at Brydge

Ponder having your own personal orb that you can talk to with this sweet discount on the latest Echo Dot. This version of the spherical speaker is currently available at Amazon and Best Buy for $30, its lowest price ever. This omnidirectional speaker boasts all the functionality of previous Alexa-enabled speakers, just in a slightly more attractive form factor. It still features top-mounted touch controls, and is available in black, white, or blue. Read our review.

This 32-inch curved Asus TUF Gaming Monitor is currently discounted to just $290 at Best Buy, taking $100 off the regular price. This monitor features a 165Hz refresh rate and 1440p resolution, as well as support for AMD FreeSync to help minimize screen tearing. This model features a pair of HDMI inputs as well as a DisplayPort jack, and a 3.5mm audio jack for headphones. The stand’s height, tilt, and swivel can be adjusted, but the monitor also supports VESA mount, if you’d prefer a wall-mounted or arm-based solution. This is one of the better prices we’ve seen for a monitor with these specs.

The 15-inch Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 gaming laptop is still discounted to its Black Friday price. Best Buy is offering this capable laptop for $1,900, knocking $300 off the regular retail price. This laptop comes equipped with a a QHD display, an RTX 3080, an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD for storage. Like virtually all of the gaming laptops available at Best Buy, the G15 also comes packaged with a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, a perfect combo for playing Halo Infinite on launch day.

Monica Chin was thoroughly impressed with the Zephyrus G15 in her review (though she tested the RTX 3070 model), and it even occupies the top spot for our favorite gaming laptops. Unless you absolutely need a built-in webcam, which this model lacks, the Zephyrus G15 is otherwise an excellent choice for your next gaming laptop.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 $1,900

$2,200

14% off The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 is one of the best gaming laptops that you can currently purchase. Despite not having a webcam, it’s tough to beat the performance for the cost. $1,900 at Best Buy

A few more sweet deals for you